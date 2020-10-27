The Bingham County Driver’s License Office will be closed from 8 am to 1 pm on November 05, 2020 for mandatory training. With the new outbreak of Covid-19 in our area we are going to limit the amount of people who are waiting in line so if you come in to get your license you may need to wait in your car for a few minutes to keep the line down.
Remember you can go to itd.idaho.gov and renew not only your driver’s license but also renew your license plates. Since ITD combined the driver’s license program with the vehicle registration program it is taking a lot longer to get your registrations.