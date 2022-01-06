Sugar-Salem School District Junior High School workers opened the doors of the school to the public Wednesday night.
During the event residents toured the new $17 million, 40,000-square-foot facility in Sugar City that includes 22 classrooms, a library, a gym, a multipurpose room and a music room.
“We’re in. We moved in over Thanksgiving break,” said district Superintendent Chester Bradshaw.
New classrooms are carpeted and provide 21st-century teaching technology that show everything from lessons to YouTube videos.
“Whatever is on my computer, I can bring up on the screen,” said Teisha Daniels, who teaches sixth-grade reading. “You can do anything you want up here and have the kids work it out. I do interactive PowerPoints.”
One of Daniels’ former students, Alex Treaster, visited during the open house. Now the mother of four children, Treaster is glad to see a new junior high school available. She’s especially grateful that the cafeteria is inside the new facility.
“At the old school, I had to walk across the street to the cafeteria. You took your life into your hands,” she said.
Treaster’s daughter, Riley, will attend the new junior high in about six years.
“I really like it,” Riley Treaster said.
Math teacher Sheri Singleton teaches sixth-grade math and says that her students are starting algebra.
“The kids love to graph on the computer. They do it way better than with paper and pencil,” she said. “We have such good kids in this district.”
Singleton says that she’s thrilled to be teaching in a brand new school.
“I love it,” she said. “I feel very spoiled and blessed that I get to come over here. I think the kids love it, too. I told them to imagine driving past the school in 30 years and saying, ‘I was the one who went there.’ Think of the stories.”
Around 400 students in grades six through eight attend the school.
“We have a third more classes here,” Bradshaw said.
The new building also has a multipurpose room that, as the name implies, may be used for many things.
“It’s a true multipurpose room,” Bradshaw said. “We have cheer practice there in the mornings. We have PE there six hours a day as well as lunch.”
The new school also has a gym that is used continually, he said.
“We’ll probably keep it plenty busy. Gym space is at a premium. We have kids practicing at 5 o’clock in the morning,” he said.
A stage was added to the gym.
“We didn’t have it in the other building. The band room is right next door, and we have a ramp so we can roll a piano up and down,” he said.
There is also a music room for the school’s band and orchestra. Instruments such as the drums and violins are also available at the school for students needing them.
Music is a vital part of students’ educations, Bradshaw said.
“It’s important to us too. We have an awesome orchestra,” he said.
Sugar-Salem School District School Board President Kristin Galbraith also attended the open house and said she was thrilled the school had been completed.
“I’m super excited to have it. It’s beautiful, isn’t it? A lot of vision went into it,” she said.
The school district started working on providing a new junior high school about three years ago. Former teacher Glenn Dalling donated 45 acres to the district to build the facility.
“I gave Glenn a tour over Christmas break. He loved it and particularly loved the gym. He was a former coach and PE teacher for us,” Bradshaw said.
A new junior high school was sorely needed as the community continued to draw in more children, and the old school became increasingly crowded, he said.
Bradshaw doesn’t plan on having any formal ribbon cutting for the new school. Just the fact that students are now using the building is a party in itself, he said.
“The celebration is in using it,” he said.