North Fork fire standby

North Fork Fire Department firefighters on standby watch the Moose fire on Aug. 1.

 Photo courtesy of Forest Service Division K Supervisor Sheena Waters

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose fire.

The fire started on July 17 and had burned 64,078 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Thursday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.

