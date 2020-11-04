Republicans fared well in Bannock County's legislative races during Tuesday's election.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello attorney who turns 39 on Friday, unseated Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, to reclaim a seat he previously held, and Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, both soundly defeated their challengers.
Manwaring won his race with 10,181 votes, or 54 percent of ballots cast, to Abernathy's 8,753 votes, or 46 percent of ballots cast.
The results of the race reversed the 2018 outcome when Abernathy unseated the incumbent Manwaring to take office.
Armstrong received 15,331 votes, or 67 percent of ballots cast, en route to winning his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Mike Saville of McCammon, who received 7,466 votes, or 33 percent of ballots cast.
Guthrie, R-Inkom, also won re-election, easily defeating a challenge from Pocatello Libertarian Dan Karlan.
Guthrie won the race with 17,067 votes, or 78 percent of ballots cast, to Karlan's 4,916 votes, or 22 percent of ballots cast.
Manwaring was optimistic that following his narrow loss to Abernathy in the prior election, high turnout for the presidential election would benefit Republicans.
"I want to publicly thank Chris Abernathy for his service," Manwaring said.
During his previous time in office, Manwaring was proud of helping to stop a campaign funded with lots of out-of-state dollars to enact Marsy's Law, which would amend the state's Constitution to provide new rights and standing for victims of alleged criminal activity. Manwaring believes Marsy's Law would have significantly increased costs of litigation and had unintended, adverse consequences regarding how cases are adjudicated.
Manwaring said he also fought hard against legislation that would have taken away the right of Native American tribes to have casinos. While in office, he was also heavily involved in transportation funding, including funds for a new local interchange.
Manwaring hopes to work on transportation funding in his next term. Furthermore, he plans to seek ways to improve medical access for the public while reducing health care costs. He's especially interested in addressing Idaho's mental health needs and reducing the state's prison population.
Armstrong regrets that Gov. Brad Little vetoed a bill he supported that would have changed Idaho's initiative process, requiring ballot initiatives to receive support from a greater number of counties to give rural counties more of a say.
In his next term, Armstrong plans to support efforts to get Idaho to join a convention of states, as outlined under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, to circumvent Congress and enact federal term limits and a balanced budget amendment. It would take action by two-thirds of the states to call a convention.
Armstrong is especially concerned that residents have sacrificed their constitutional rights for the sake of combatting the coronavirus.
"It's completely out of control," Armstrong said. "The virus is legit but nobody really knows how bad it is."
Armstrong believes the state needs to rein in the authority of Gov. Little regarding his power in handling the coronavirus. Armstrong also believes the governor's COVID-19 policies should remain in place on an emergency basis for one week only to give the Legislature time to act. Furthermore, he disagrees that unelected officials, such as health district directors, should have the power to impose restrictions on the public.
Guthrie, who works as a rancher, advocates for keeping the state's economy open amid future waves of the pandemic, noting job losses and quarantining can also lead to rises in domestic abuse, divorces and suicides.
"The government is kind of picking winners and losers by restrictive actions, too," Guthrie said.
Guthrie worries Idaho school students are falling behind in their educations because school districts have gone to schedules with certain weekdays devoted to remote learning. He'd like for the state to prioritize keeping students in the classroom.
"I think there will be considerable effort to try to figure out an education model," Guthrie said.
Guthrie also supports maintaining a "better balance between the legislative and executive branches." He's concerned that Little distributed $1.2 billion in federal pandemic assistance with little input from the Legislature.
Guthrie noted that during the past two years, the state's House and Senate haven't been able to agree on a process for approving rules created by state agencies to implement the intent of legislation. Consequently, Guthrie said the task has fallen upon Little, giving him too much authority.
"That's got to be fixed," Guthrie said.
Guthrie serves on a committee studying state property tax rates, and he supports taking action to provide relief for residents, such as increasing the homeowner's exemption or taxing property the government leases to the private sector.