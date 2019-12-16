The Lady Indians remain undefeated in conference play after traveling to Burley on Dec. 13, and Minico on Dec. 11. They host Pocatello on Dec. 17, and travel to Marsh Valley on Friday, Dec. 20, to finish out 2019.
Though Burley jumped out to a six-point lead in the first quarter last Friday, Preston nearly made it up by the half. They trailed 24-25 at the half and then turned up the heat after the break.
A 20-point third quarter gave them a six-point advantage and they didn’t let up. Though Burley tried to mount a comeback The Indians extended their lead and won the game 63-54.
Cassee Pugmire led the team with 19 points followed by Saige Meek with 15, Mickayla Robertson added 11, and Brexli Ware 10, making four players who scored in double figures. Hailey Meek chipped in four and Riley Ward and Alexis Harris, two each.
At Minico on Wednesday the Indians trailed 10-0 early on. Fortunately, they were able to generate a 17-3 run beginning in the first quarter to take a 17-13 lead to the locker room.
Defense was key as Preston held the Trojans to just 13 points in the last three quarters combined. Add in an 18-point third quarter and you end up with a 43-24 Preston victory.
Pugmire led with nine, Kylie Larsen added eight, Robertson seven, Sidnee Marlow six, Saige Meek five, Hailey Meek four and, Harris and Ware, two each.
“Both were good conference wins on the road,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “Both have traditionally been tough places to play so it was nice to get the wins. We got off to a bit of a slow start in both games but the girls were able to settle in and find a rhythm and get going. Burley pushed us to the end but the girls clamped down on them defensively and found a way to win.”