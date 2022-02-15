Jayden Wright unleashed a primal scream, chest bumped a teammate and bathed in the atmosphere, which might have registered on the Richter scale. Wright had just thrown down an overtime dunk for the Rams, who were running away in this district tournament opener, forcing Thunder Ridge to call timeout as the hosts took control in the extra session.
Turns out, on Tuesday night, not much could stop Wright: Not Thunder Ridge, not a lack of rhythm, not even his team’s decision last week to sit out the rest of the season until a coaching change happened. In Highland’s 50-39 win over Thunder Ridge, only a timeout could stop Wright, who tallied 32 points — on an efficient 11-for-16 clip — which helped the Rams emerge from a slow start and move on to the 5A District 5/6 tournament semifinals.
“That was awesome,” Wright said. “That was my first in-game dunk. It felt good. I’ve always wanted one, and I saw the opportunity. When I had it, I took it.”
Wright’s dunk punctuated things for the Rams, who opened overtime with seven straight points and held on for a win in their third straight game with an extra eight minutes. Highland will visit Rigby in Thursday’s semifinals.
That’s part of what made this game so intriguing, though. One week ago Tuesday, the Rams decided they wouldn’t return to action until head coach Ty Pearson resigned and his two assistants took over, citing a lack of organization and poor play-calling. They sat out their next game, which would have been their senior night contest against Madison.
Then, they had a change of heart. Highland returned two days later and visited Century in both teams’ regular-season finales. The Diamondbacks escaped with a 60-57 win in overtime. Pearson said he felt grateful that the team showed up to play. He declined to comment on what changed, and so did Wright after Tuesday’s game.
The Rams are making the most out of their decision, though.
Wright engineered much of Highland’s win over Thunder Ridge. He hit 4 of the 5 triples he tried. He posted six points in overtime alone. He only missed five shots, but on a couple, he put back his own misses, using a flurry of footwork to maneuver around defenders and put in layups.
He’s a big dude, too, standing 6-foot-4. That gives him a dimension of size and athleticism that few can match. The Titans couldn’t do it on Tuesday night.
“Just us pushing the ball,” Wright said of his team’s offensive showing, which included a 43% shooting mark from the field. “I think that helped us a lot. We just ran them out of the gym.”
For Highland, which also got eight points from Braedon Kelley, it required an uphill battle. The Rams trailed 13-9 after one quarter and 22-14 after two. They were never out of it, but they could have used some type of spark. They lost shooters, including Thunder Ridge sniper Nick Potter, who splashed three treys on the night.
Thing is, he scored for the final time early in the third frame. Highland turned up its defense from then on. In the second half, Thunder Ridge shot just 33% from the field and scored just 13 points.
Translation: Wright had a huge hand in this Highland win. So did his team’s defense.
“We just put in more effort. We communicated better in the second half,” Wright said. “That had a lot to do with it.”
That Highland is in a position to advance in the district tournament represents a far cry from where the team stood seven days ago. The Rams are here, though. Earlier this month, they took down Rigby, one of the state’s top teams. If they do it again, they’ll find themselves in the district title game. Somehow, they keep finding ways to surprise people.