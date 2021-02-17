POCATELLO – A little over a week before the wrestling programs of Idaho descend on Boise for the state tournament, the 4A District 5 and 5A District 5-6 Tournaments commenced.
Though some state wild card bids in 4A won’t be determined until Sunday, Wednesday provided clarity on what the Southeastern Idaho representation at the state tournament will look like.
Here are some of the stories from the day:
CENTURY TAKES FIRST PLACE IN 4A DISTRICT 5
Though a bit closer than expected, Century took home the 4A District 5 title. The Diamondbacks scored 219 points to Preston’s 209.5 and 109 from Pocatello.
“I’m pleased,” Century coach Mike Millward said. “They wrestled good. Good intensity. They did a good job.”
Because 4A District 5 only has three teams, just the champion from each weight class is guaranteed a spot in the state tournament. Beyond that, there are six wild-card spots among each weight class at each classification. Since those won’t be released until Sunday for 4A, coaches can only provide educated guesses on how many kids they think they’ll take to Boise.
Century notched eight champions on Wednesday but Millward thinks the Diamondbacks will get “12 or 13” kids into state.
“We would like to take a few more, but it is what it is,” Millward said. “When you only get one spot, you kind of do what you can do.”
Indeed, but at least eight Diamondbacks know for sure where they will be next Friday. The Century wrestlers who took gold at Wednesday’s district tournament were: Josh Stout (98 pounds), Devyn Greenland (113), Dillon Turner (126), Xander Thompson (138), Canyon Mansfield (160), Michael Houghton (195), Campbell Hicks (220) and Gerardo Duran (285).
PRESTON SOPHOMORE EMERY THORSON PULLS UPSET OF THE DAY
One of the biggest roars of the day came at the $A DIstrict 5 meet from the 170-pound match. That was a bit odd considering the 170-pound showdown seemed like the biggest lock of the day.
Century’s Easton Millward was the defending state champion at 160 pounds and was 57-5 this season wrestling at 170. And, well, Preston’s Emery Thorson was a sophomore who had already been beaten twice by Millward, including via pin last week.
Even Thorson didn’t have high hopes.
“I didn’t expect to really beat him,” he said.
It was an odd match from the jump. Millward started attacking the compact Thorson head-on. The Preston sophomore thought Millward tried to push him out of bounds for stall calls. But Thorson stayed patient. When Millward shot at him late into the second period, Thorson caught the underhook and flipped Millward for the pin.
Pandemonium broke out from the Preston side.
“He beat me last week so I was like, ‘I have nothing to lose. I’m going to go out there and give 150%,’” Thorson said. “It still kind of feels like I’m dreaming. It’s the greatest feeling ever.”
Added Preston coach Doug Higley: “We know Easton is really good. We’ve wrestled him and he’s beat us, but we just told Emery to go out with confidence. He’s got a great double leg and that’s really what he used to win the match … I think he wrestled this time with much more confidence, believing he could win. I think that made the difference.”
It also means Higley has one more wrestler he doesn’t have to worry about getting a wild card. Though the Preston coach thought the Indians would get six to eight wrestlers to state, Thorson is one of five who know they’ll be in Boise.
The others are: AJ Starks (106), Brayden Weisbeck (132), Caigun Keller (145) and Jonathon Seamons (152).
BEHIND DISTRICT CHAMP GABE BLESSINGER, POKY HOPING TO PEAK AT RIGHT TIME
After placing fourth at last year’s state tournament, Pocatello’s senior Gabe Blessinger showed Wednesday that he’s on a mission to improve upon that in his final season.
The 120-pounder knocked off Preston’s Dustin Pearce then Indians’ freshman Travin Rigby with an early takedown to take first place in the weight class and earn another trip to state.
“He’s consistently getting dinged here and there,” Plato said of Blessinger. “But he’s had a goal since he was a little kid and he’s trying to push through all the adversity to stand on top of the podium. He knows he has some tough competition at state but today was a little bit of a proving ground that he wants it that bad still.”
Blessinger and Poky’s 182-pounder, junior Austin Benson, were the only two Indians to take gold in their weight class on Wednesday. Despite that, though, Plato thinks with the wild cards that he could get a total of four to five kids to state.
Despite those two, though, Poky has been battling a small roster all season. To have the performances it did in the district tournament feels like a win in it of itself.
“Some of the matches didn’t go the way we wanted them to but, in those matches, we were doing all the right things,” Plato said. “We were taking the shots and right there on the edge of finishing. So, overall, I was very impressed. We’re starting to peak at the right time.”
HIGHLAND'S BIG MEN LOGAN GEORGE AND IAN ALLEN DOMINATE
Wednesday’s 5A District 5-6 Tournament ended with fireworks. While wrestling in the final match of the day -- the 285-pound final -- Idaho Falls’ junior Landon Gneiging looked like he head butt and illegally hit Highland heavyweight Ian Allen in the second round.
The refs noticed the foul, temporarily stopped the match and awarded Allen points for the opponent’s wrongful move. A few seconds later, Allen regrouped and flipped Gneiging to his back for the pin. He walked off the mat with sweat dripping down his face and, perhaps, more pride in the victory knowing he did it despite an illegal move.
Not long after, Allen was the last wrestler of the day to grace the first-place podium at his home gym, one of a half-dozen Ram wrestlers who took gold on Wednesday. The others were: Austin Dye (120), Rustan Cordingley (145), Bristan Corrigan (170), Luke Sidwell (182) and Logan George (220).
“Bristan’s tough. Ian looked good today. We have some tough kids who will go and fight hard,” said Highland coach Kolby Cordingley. “That’s what I like about this year’s team is they’ll put out a really good effort.”
Because the top four earned spots to state from the 5A District 5-6 Tournament, the Rams will have 16 wrestlers in Boise next week. Despite finishing second to Thunder Ridge, Cordingley was happy with his team’s performance in the conference tournament.
“I was pleased with that,” Cordingley said. “I thought some kids really worked hard to get to that point.”
Perhaps the most dominant of the bunch was George, who signed two weeks ago to play defensive line at Utah State. The 220-pound stud wrestled three matches for a total of 63 seconds on Wednesday.
He beat Rigby’s Malcom Calderon in 17 seconds then took down Ethan Dunnells of Thunder Ridge in 29 seconds before dropping Idaho Falls’ Brendan Rasmussen in the championship after just 17 seconds.
Heading to state, George is among the 5A 220-pound state title favorites.
“There are two or three really tough kids in that weight, but I thought he looked really good today,” Cordingley said of George. “It looks like he’s peaking at about the right time. I was really pleased with his effort today. He looked good, was physical and aggressive.”