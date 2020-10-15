POCATELLO — With a detective’s eye and a scowl that gave no misconceptions about his attention to such a rudimentary drill, Highland football coach Gino Mariani stood about two feet to the left of kicker Ian Hershey and watched over the trenches like he was inspecting an assembly line.
There was an added gravity at Tuesday’s Highland practice — and nowhere was that more evident than the 10 minutes the Rams spent practicing extra points, an often glossed-over period, especially for a squad that boasts as many banners as Highland.
Mariani stopped his group after about two minutes and two snaps.
“This week,” he made sure to point out, “the game might come down to this.”
They shifted the ball position a few times. They worked on responses if the defense is overloading one side. Mariani got on his long snapper for over-eagerness, urging him to stay patient and ensure his line was set. Then everyone jogged to the opposite side of the field so Hershey could get a feel for kicking with the wind at his back.
During Rigby week, over-preparedness is not a topic ever broached at Highland.
On Friday, the Rams (6-1, 2-0), No. 4 in the most recent media poll, will host 2nd-ranked Rigby (6-0, 2-0) in a 5A clash that will most likely determine the District 5-6 champion. In a season that teeters on the COVID tests of high school kids, Highland understands the importance of the present.
“We’re not taking it like any other game, especially because we don’t even know if we’re going to get a state playoffs or a state championship,” Highland quarterback Easton Durham said. “We’re treating this like our championship.”
All season, the Rams have been the aggressors — and that’s an easy position to hold when you’re always the squad with more size and more power to turn the tides in the trenches. Durham and Highland’s other quarterback, Jack Whitmer, often sit pretty with the opposition’s pass rush in check. And Highland’s two star defensive ends — Luke Togiai and Logan George — rarely have hiccups when manhandling smaller offensive linemen.
Rigby, the defending 5A state champion, could say the same thing — which is why Friday is going to be so entertaining.
Highland and Rigby have recently been the two biggest 5A powers in Eastern Idaho, which adds even more spice to the matchup. With Rigby’s win last year and Highland’s in 2017, the two have combined to win two of the last three 5A state championships.
“This is probably the most physical team we’ve faced this year,” Mariani said. “I think we (saw Rigby’s size) a little bit in that first Sky View (UT) game — and we didn’t handle it very well.”
Another thing most opponents of Rigby don’t handle well is containing junior quarterback Tiger Adolpho, who came to Rigby after spending his freshman and sophomore years in Hawaii.
Last week in the Trojans’ 43-20 win over Idaho Falls, Adolpho threw for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns and scampered nine times for more than 100 yards.
“I don’t know we’re going to be able to keep him under wraps all day long, because he’s such a good athlete,” Highland defensive coordinator Nick Sorrell said. “But if we can limit his number of big plays, that’s what we’re going for.”
Those big plays are something Highland has been searching for. Last week, Durham hit receiver Raimon Barela for a go-ahead touchdown on what Mariani thought was the first go-route the Rams executed all season.
Instead, led by their bruising senior running back Kaleb Demuzio, who’s barreled his way forward for 656 yards on nearly 100 carries in seven games, the Rams employ an offense that makes teams sweat like they’re in a sauna. Durham and Whitmer have combined for just over 200 yards passing a game, tossing 14 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions.
Against Rigby, turnovers and wins don’t go together. Especially not with the Trojans’ stout front that includes senior linebackers Landon Johnson and Brigden Craig as well as 6-foot-5 D-tackle Talin Togiai, Luke’s cousin.
“They’re animals. It’s the Rigby Trojans, so it’s not like we’re going up against any pushovers,” Durham said. “I think we just have to use our speed and then just execute. Our offense isn’t one of the big-play offenses where you’re going to get two plays and a touchdown.
“If we go down the field, have long drives, execute with the play clock and run the plays to perfection, then we should be fine.”
Last season in this game, Highland executed … right up until the red zone. The Rams let points and opportunities slip away when the end zone seemed so close. It cost them dearly. Rigby went on to win 32-13. The Trojans then rampaged through the state playoffs, beating Coeur d’Alene — which had beaten Highland in the semifinals — in a state-title game classic.
Rigby has now won 17 games in a row. The Trojans are a foe Highland knows all too well — one that, on Friday, will be the Rams’ hump to get over.
“It’s become a pretty big rivalry between the two schools,” Sorrell said. “We know that our next step is playoffs, and that’s what essentially matters, but we want this district championship on our own field. We want a little revenge from last year, of course. But we’re trying to get to that point where we’re peaking at the right time.”