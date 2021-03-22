Century’s signing setting is not all that different from other schools. To all its athletes inking their letter of intent, the school places a table at half court of the basketball floor and tops it with a logoed black tablecloth and Diamondback figurine to add some ambiance to the ceremony.
Then they hand the athlete a microphone, which is a bit of a gamble. On the spot in front of a big crowd, high schoolers rarely delve too deep in reflection or commentary. They usually wing some speech and try to share general appreciation.
Except for senior Emma Williams, Century’s senior catcher who signed with Treasure Valley Community College to continue her softball career.
“I gathered everyone over and made sure I thanked them for everything they’ve done for me,” Williams said. “The biggest person I wanted to say thank you to was my dad. He was my first coach and he’s been my coach for years … I just talked about all the values he’s taught me, especially about hard work, and how I couldn’t have done it without him.
“I started reading my speech then I heard my dad start to get a little choked up, a little emotional and then I almost started crying but I didn’t.”
Williams may have held back her tears but she couldn’t contain her nostalgia. Playing college softball was always her dream. When she put the pen to paper, it evolved into an accomplishment. It became real.
Those around Williams always knew last Tuesday would come. Watching her on the diamond, it didn’t take long to realize colleges were soon going to take notice.
“(I knew) when she started as a freshman,” said Century softball coach Bruce Givens. “She’s a strong-armed catcher. Her arm from day one has been really good … She can swing it a little bit. The one thing I’m surprised most with is her power numbers, but when she’s hitting .500 every year, I don’t really care.”
In-depth analytics haven’t yet trickled down to high school softball. If they did, Williams would be an interesting test case for bat speed and launch angle and all those other advanced metrics. When she makes contact with the ball, it comes off her bat like a bullet firing out of gun barrel. But she doesn’t swing with much of an uppercut which makes her hits fire straight like a laser instead of lofting into the clouds.
That’s exactly how Givens wants his players to swing. But as a result, Williams has never launched a home run in high school -- which isn’t necessarily a negative. She hit a hair under .300 as a freshman and recorded a hit in exactly half her at-bats as a sophomore.
“I have the power it’s just that sometimes in a game you just want to go for a hit,” Williams said. “And I’m not exactly the fastest runner so a lot of my bigger hits end up only being doubles.”
Williams laughs about her lack of speed. Her team has fun with it, too. When she runs her face scrunches up and bears the look of someone bench-pressing 200 pounds. She pumps her arms and chugs forward like someone’s chasing her. But, she joked, she still doesn’t go that fast. Givens, always one to give his players nicknames, has called her “Sloth” for the last four years.
Yet, blazing speed isn’t a necessary trait for a great catcher. Whatever Williams lacks sprinting she makes up for with knowledge, calling some pitches during a game -- a responsibility that most backstops aren’t trusted with until at least college.
“She knows what the girls can throw and what they have confidence in,” Givens said.
“If they’re crowding the plate and they’re close to it I’ll call an inside pitch,” Williams noted. “If they back up and are far away, I’ll call it outside and because they can’t reach it … If their (swing) is way ahead, I’ll call a changeup to catch them off-balance.
“I understand the game mentally really well.”
That intelligence, though, isn’t what drew her to the position. No, that credit belongs to the person Williams held back tears to thank.
Williams was still in elementary school when her dad got her interested in softball. Problem was, she couldn’t really catch the ball. She kind of swiped at it and knocked it to the ground. A little annoyed, her dad found some old catcher’s gear and had her daughter throw on the softball armor.
“Squat down,” he told her. “I’m gonna throw and you’re just gonna catch it.”
Williams began to squeeze the ball in her mitt. Softball became fun. And less than a decade later, her talent will help pay for her education.