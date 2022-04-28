When Mack Evans slid into third base, he popped up like a whack-a-mole and shrugged like Michael Jordan. With Evans’ run-scoring triple, Pocatello had just taken an eight-run lead on Preston in this contest for the district tournament’s top seed, which had been one of the Thunder’s goals all season. They roster an enticing combination of youth and experience. With one swing and a better celebration, the sophomore Evans had just delivered both.
“Had to let ‘em know who we are,” Evans said.
With an 11-1 win over Preston Thursday evening, earning the 4A District 5 tournament’s No. 1 seed, Pocatello showed everyone who had the privilege of watching at Halliwell Park. The main takeaways: The Thunder can bat, lacing 15 hits and ending the game in six innings. They also feature one of the area’s best pitchers, junior Brody Burch, who tossed six innings of one-run baseball, fanning 11 with a fastball that zipped into corners like a torpedo and a curveball that danced enough to make Michael Jackson jealous.
Is this Pocatello peaking at the right time? The Thunder hope so. In these final six regular-season games, they went 5-1 against Century and Preston, the two teams they’ll face in next week’s district tournament. Even that record belies how the games really went, though. Pocatello registered a 14-1 win over Century, an 8-4 win over Preston, then this 11-1 romp over the Indians. The Thunder’s average win margin over these last six contests is eight runs.
Pocatello could hardly have diagrammed a better way to end the regular season — even with the one loss. The Thunder have sparkled in nearly every facet of the game, hitting fastballs early in counts and cleaning up the walk issues that plagued pitchers earlier in the season, but ask head coach Vinnie Benavidez and the 8-7 setback to Preston on Wednesday was just as important.
“Honestly, I think that helped us,” Benavidez said, “because they realized, hey, Preston can beat us. Century can play with us. I think it’s something that they had to see, that, OK, this is what we have to do…. I think it did spark them today, like hey, look, they beat us. If we don’t play our game, we’re gonna lose.”
Here is where things get tricky. Benavidez hates to lose, same as everyone who has played competitive sports. Plus, before Wednesday’s loss, the Thunder had won nine straight, dating all the way back to late March. Would they be in better shape heading into the district tournament on a long winning streak? Perhaps. But the reality is they lost, and their head coach is choosing to make the most of it.
“I think it’s something they had to see,” Benavidez said.
Either way, the other part of Pocatello’s sizzling end to the regular season has to do with its pitching. Well, Burch in particular. Outside of his outing Thursday, a six-inning gem, check out his recent showings: Complete-game two-hitter, nine strikeouts, in a win over Century. Complete game, one earned run, 10 strikeouts in a win over Hillcrest. Even when he hasn’t started, like in Poky’s win over Marsh Valley earlier this month, he’s put up numbers like these: 2 1/3 innings, two hits, two strikeouts, zero runs, zero walks.
Burch might not have some secret formula, but he does have deception. He utilizes it by changing his arm slot, delivering an array of pitches at different angles, which keeps batters guessing like The Riddler’s victims in The Batman. He might throw a fastball from over the top. Then a curveball from an angle. Then a knuckleball from the same angle.
“And then you get a curveball from here, and here, and here,” Benavidez said, rotating his hand a few degrees left and right. “High school pitchers, a lot of them have cues. They’ll slow their body down a little bit to throw an off-speed pitch, or they do this a little different on a different pitch. He’s pretty repetitive and he lets it go, and you don’t know what it’s doing.”
Burch’s genius also acts as a force multiplier. When he bends a curveball into the zone, his teammates notice. Heck, when he walks out onto the mound, his presence exudes confidence. It mushrooms across the diamond like mist, calming everyone down.
“The kids are confident when he’s on the mound,” Benavidez said. “We know he’s gonna throw strikes. He’s gonna let his defense work. We’re definitely a different team when he’s on the mound.”
For the Thunder, the best part is they haven’t always needed to be. Last week, they eked out a 2-0 win over the winless Diamondbacks, but more often they’ve been delivering offensive outings that chase opposing pitchers and result in mercy rules.
Here’s the only question: Can they do it in the postseason? In this three-team district tournament, top-seeded Pocatello will kick things off against third-seeded Century. It might not be long before the Thunder advance to a second straight state tournament. That’s been their goal since they bowed out of last season’s with two losses. That gave them something to strive for, but it also created a pressure cooker of expectations: If they can get to state with a young roster, surely they can do it the next season, with more experience.
But they aren’t there yet. Until they start postseason play, all they can do is mime Evans and shrug.