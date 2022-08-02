IMG_3969.jpg

Aberdeen's Hope Driscoll (center) at her signing ceremony in June.

 Courtesy photo

Hope Driscoll admits her recruitment process was a lot to take in. As Aberdeen’s star forward played her senior year and the summer began, she began hearing from several schools: Ones in Washington, others in Wyoming, still others in Oregon.

“It was kind of overwhelming,” Driscoll said.

IMG_3970.jpg

Aberdeen's Hope Driscoll (center) signs with Yakima Valley College in June.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you