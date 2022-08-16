Regardless where you stand on the “diversity controversy” involving the Pocatello City Council, it’s worth noting there was a time when the whole world, it seems, sent representatives to the Gate City — and they all played or coached soccer.

It was the mid-1980s, when youth soccer was just getting its bearings in Pocatello, Idaho State University’s American Language institute was welcoming foreigners and teaching them how to speak English, and refugees from southeast Asia were finding work at the Lamb-Weston Plant in American Falls. As the kids from southeast Idaho began discovering the joys of kicking around a soccer ball, young men from more soccer-savvy countries who “were born with a soccer ball,” in the words of George Asboe, were volunteering to teach them the finer points of the game.

