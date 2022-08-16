Men at the Pocatello soccer reunion, bottom row from left: Von Phontasith, George Asboe, Angelo Vitale, Boonlay Louprasong, Jim Hyde. Back row from left: Matt Gregson, Ben Klein, Jun Khaysavang, Jeff Powers, Jamshid Roomiany, Farshid Farsi, Chris Owens.
Regardless where you stand on the “diversity controversy” involving the Pocatello City Council, it’s worth noting there was a time when the whole world, it seems, sent representatives to the Gate City — and they all played or coached soccer.
It was the mid-1980s, when youth soccer was just getting its bearings in Pocatello, Idaho State University’s American Language institute was welcoming foreigners and teaching them how to speak English, and refugees from southeast Asia were finding work at the Lamb-Weston Plant in American Falls. As the kids from southeast Idaho began discovering the joys of kicking around a soccer ball, young men from more soccer-savvy countries who “were born with a soccer ball,” in the words of George Asboe, were volunteering to teach them the finer points of the game.
Pocatello didn’t have enough boys to fill the normal U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 competitive soccer teams in those days, so they combined kids from all four age groups into one team, entered the upper age level tournaments and took a beating for a few years. They were coached by Jack Owens, an ISU professor whose wife, Grace, ran the American Language Academy at ISU. Owens was assisted by a couple of Iranian students from ISU, Jamshid Roomiany and Farshid Farsi, both of whom had long soccer coaching careers in Pocatello. Later, the team was taken over by Hero Watanabi, who came to Pocatello from Japan to earn his master’s degree in athletic training under legendary ISU trainer Phil Luckey. Watanabi is now coaching soccer in his native country of Japan.
“ISU had a club team that was coached by Ken Klein, who was a student in athletic training,” said Asboe. “The players were largely foreign, and we got associated with that group of players.”
The local boys, like Asboe, Matt Gregson and Ben Klein, were joined by the children of refugees from Thailand and Laos.
“Fortunately we were always playing up (against older players),” says Asboe, who now teaches at Pocatello High School and coaches the Thunder’s boys soccer team. “Unfortunately, in the beginning, we were always getting throttled. We were lucky to get 18 kids on a team, and two-thirds of them were 15 and 16 years old, and we were getting demolished by guys with facial hair. We played U-19 for 3 or 4 years. By the time we got to be 18, though, we lost in the state championship game. We became a competitive organization that could compete regionally.”
More than becoming a competitive club, that band of soccer brothers forged lifelong friendships that renewed with a recent reunion in Pocatello. About a dozen former players and coaches gathered for a couple of days of social events and a short-sided scrimmage at Hawthorne Park. The players and coaches represented Thailand, Laos, Iran, China and the Philippines, as well as the U.S. They came to the reunion from Idaho, Montana, Utah, Nevada and Colorado.
“You can see how diverse the group actually was,” Asboe said. “I said to Ben (Klein), look at this group: there are Persians, Laotians, African-Americans… In my soccer career, I only had two American coaches, and one was a dad. All the rest were biologically unattached foreign players, all of whom we were pretty fortunate to have — to have the international part of the game getting transported to the American game.”
During the reunion Gregson, who is a physician’s assistant for Portneuf Medical Center, told the group how he was inspired by his experiences with them to go to the Ukraine for three weeks as a volunteer to assist in that besieged country. “These are the oldest friends I’ve ever had,” Gregson said of his soccer comrades. “They had people help them get to Pocatello, Idaho of all places. Maybe it was my turn to help somebody else out, maybe they’ll wind up having life-long experiences.”
Gregson said it was a moving experience, carrying food, clothing and medicine to hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages and hospice centers in the Ukraine. At one center, there were 650 children who had been orphaned by the war. At a hospice, he watched a double-amputee with carpet squares patched on his knees as he drug himself across the floor. Many of the hospitals were short-staffed because most able-bodied men were called up to fight.
“We went into a children’s hospital to evaluate what was going on there and we wound up setting up a Go Fund Me for ventilators,” Gregson said. “The hospitals there, even without the war, are kind of third world. We are definitely spoiled here.”
Gregson said the recent reunion reminded him that all people are more alike than not, no matter where they come from. “You pick a country, we had a guy from there on that team, plus these coaches,” Gregson said. “When you get to know them, you find out we’re all similar, except for clothing, food, language and religion, and nobody cares about that. The best Americans were these refugees, they were great guys, they’d give you the shirt off their back.”
And they were all brought together in the unlikely place of Pocatello, Idaho by the “world’s game.”