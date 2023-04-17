Brody Burch Poky baseball

Pocatello pitcher Brody Burch fires to the plate during Saturday's game against Sugar-Salem.

Good luck finding anyone around Pocatello’s baseball team who lacks confidence in the club’s bats. The Thunder roster an array of sluggers, an armada of contact hitters. They’ve scored as many as 12 runs in a single game. They haven’t failed to plate fewer than four all season.

“But we knew if our arms just filled it up,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said, “you're gonna be in games.”

