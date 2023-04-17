Good luck finding anyone around Pocatello’s baseball team who lacks confidence in the club’s bats. The Thunder roster an array of sluggers, an armada of contact hitters. They’ve scored as many as 12 runs in a single game. They haven’t failed to plate fewer than four all season.
“But we knew if our arms just filled it up,” Poky coach Vinnie Benavidez said, “you're gonna be in games.”
That’s the thing about this Poky season thus far: The Thunder’s pitching staff hasn’t just stayed in game. They’ve taken them over.
We could start all kinds of ways, but maybe numbers tell the story best. Take this one: Through 10 games, which Pocatello have parlayed into an 8-2 record, the Thunder’s pitchers have amassed a 1.59 ERA. They’ve struck out 67 batters and walked only 27. Opposing batters are hitting just .188 against them, which borders on absurd.
The culprits have been many. The tip of the spear is senior Brody Burch, whose slider baffles hitters and whose fastball catches them off-guard. Check out his numbers: 3-0 record, 1.105 ERA, 21 strikeouts to three walks, three earned runs on 13 hits. That’s all in 19 innings pitched, which is second on the team — and we’ll get to that backstory in a minute.
You don’t exactly need to be an MLB scout to understand Burch’s genius. His best pitch is his slider, and here is where we lament the lack of advanced stats at the high school level — like spin rate and whiff percentage — because Burch’s have to be asinine. His slider bends like a frisbee. He throws it a lot, too, and batters can’t do much about it because it’s nearly impossible to barrel up.
And to think: In Poky’s 7-1 win over Sugar-Salem on Saturday, Burch was playing his first game in three weeks. He also runs track, which had kept him busy since the end of March, when the Thunder took a spring break trip to Arizona, where they played four games against teams around the area.
So in his first game back, Burch put up this line: Seven innings, one run on four hits, five strikeouts and zero walks, doing it all on an efficient 88 pitches. No biggie.
“I think he's a little excited, and we're excited to have him back,” Benavidez said. “He's just a phenomenal athlete and competitor. He got up there, and the kids play (well) behind him. They like him when he's on the mound, and we're just a better team when he’s out there.”
Thing is, that’s true for several other guys on Poky’s pitching staff. One of the more fascinating developments: Mack Evans. Last season, he delivered a blistering season at the plate and in the outfield, becoming a rangy fielder and a reliable batter, a versatile athlete who did a lot for Poky. The biggest difference in his game this year: He’s producing a sterling season on the mound too.
Take a gander at Evans’ numbers this spring and you might think he’s always been a primary pitcher: 4-0 record, 0.28 ERA, 25 strikeouts to six walks, just one earned run. He’s done all that in 24.2 innings, which is tops on the team, and if you know a little about pitching stats, you’ll know this number might be the most insane of all: He has a 0.73 WHIP, which is short for walks and hits, and that’s a way to keep track of a pitcher’s ability to keep runners off the basepaths.
In general, a good WHIP is around 1.30. Evans has registered just over half of that.
“The wild card was Mack,” Benavidez said. “We had a plan, too, if things didn't work out with Mack.”
Spoiler alert: Things have worked out just fine. But just in case, Benavidez said, the backup plan was Garrett Keller, a junior who usually plays in the infield. He’s pitched twice this spring, though, registering nine total strikeouts and just a 0.84 ERA. The pitching staff also includes junior Maddox Moore, who has totaled 13.1 innings for a 4.20 ERA, and even seldom-used arms like JD Gunderson and Kache Stucki have pitched well in their spots.
But on this front, if anyone flies under the radar better than an F-22 raptor, his name is Martin Serrano. Poky’s starting catcher has manned the spot for all three years on varsity, but this year, he’s calling pitches for the first time. Benavidez has — almost entirely — relinquished those duties to his starting catcher.
“If he makes a mistake, we talk about it,” Benavidez said, “but for the most part, in my head, what pitch I think is coming is what's been coming, and Martin has done an awesome job.”
For Poky, that’s the best part about the pitching staff: The same goes for every arm to take the mound this spring.
