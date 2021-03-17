POCATELLO – There’s a long breath high school baseball coaches have begun to take during interviews. It’s this drawn-out sigh where look to the sky and try to grab words from the clouds, seeking some phrase that encapsulates their simultaneous frustration and hope.
Idaho doesn’t make it easy to gauge much in the early season. Not with half the teams in the area clearing snow off their field or waiting for their grass to dry or taking ground balls on basketball courts or not being able to have a true batting practice. How squads come out of that is often a crap shoot.
Accurate projections in 2021 are more of a long shot than the lottery. Half the teams haven’t practiced outdoors and even those that have are dealing with the effects of being away from their team for over a year.
When COVID-19 shut down the spring sports calendar in 2020, it also ensured the 2021 seasons wouldn’t be pretty -- at least not at the start.
Numerous coaches have cited rust for their early-season struggles. Sure that comes out at the beginning of every season, but it’s all heightened this year. When kids go a year without taking a grounder or facing love pitching, coaches have taken in all the errors and bad swings and find some sort of balance between understanding and foresight.
And that’s not just for the teams that have struggled out of the gate in 2021.
On Wednesday, Highland run-ruled Century in a 18-8 contest that lasted five innings. The Rams improved to 4-0 while the Diamondbacks dropped to 1-2. Yet, speaking postgame, coaches Christian Colonel (Highland) and Duane Rawlings (Century) shared an eerily similar tone that included that long breath.
“We did a lot of good things and we did some bad things,” Colonel said. “I know for a fact when we play the really good 5A teams that we can’t make those little mistakes we did today. That’s going to come back to haunt us if we don’t clean that all up -- the errors, the communication, we gave away too many at-bats.”
“We just have to make plays. We’re an up-and-coming team and we’re gonna work,” Rawlings said. “We’ll be alright. We’re working on things. We have long time until we play a game that matters (Conference matchups). We only play six games that matter.”
The Diamondbacks got a solid three innings from Ben Cook and Austin Ebarb but their staff has really struggled controlling the ball so far. In three games, Century pitchers have walked 18 batters and hit another dozen in front of a defense that averages three errors a game.
It has all the writing of a young team still working out the kinks, struggles that may have been a tad alleviated last season.
The Diamondbacks travel to Boise next week and will play a quartet against more 5A competition including Bishop Kelly and Emmett, two of the best teams in the state. The goals for the trip are simple.
“We’re going to get a lot of pitchers throwing,” Rawlings said with a chuckle. “We’re still trying to figure out our rotation. We know who our ace is (Caden McCurdy).”
Highland has its ace, too, in senior righty Jaxon Christensen, who threw four no-hit innings last week against Pocatello. Yet it has confidence down the rotation as well. On Wednesday, senior Scott Baker walked a few early but regrouped and allied just 2 earned runs and 3 hits in 2.1 innings. Then relievers Ethan Ellis and Drew Hymas came in and only gave up one combined earned run.
Highland pitching hasn’t been the culprit in Colonel’s frustration. It’s the errors and lack of clutch hitting and sloth-like tempo. The Highland coach wants a game to move fast -- like everyone. In his program, thought, that’s tough without experience. Colonel uses signs and adjustments more than most high school baseball coaches. Every other pitch, he seemed to be shouting at some fielder to move two steps right or a few feet backwards a few inches left. That’s on top of him having to relay signs to catcher Aaron Kearns. One can understand how the pace drags on.
This is where the anger over a cancelled 2020 season really comes in. Colonel has high praise for Kearns. He thinks the junior backstop has the potential to call his own games -- or decide what pitch should be thrown all the times. Thing is, that responsibility is like handing over the reins to a fortune. It’s not done lightly, and coaches can be skeptical if their catcher hasn’t perfected the art.
The torch was supposed to be passed this year … until last season was nixed. Now the timeline has been extended.
“Eventually I want Kearns to learn the learn the game,” Colonel said. “He’s only a junior so hopefully by senior year or halfway through this year he understands what he’s looking for with hitters and what’s working for our pitcher. I want him to call the game. It goes much faster.”
Highland (4-0) plays at Twin Falls on Saturday.
Century (1-2) plays at Bishop Kelly on Thurs., March 25.
HIGHLAND 18, CENTURY 8 (5)
Century 200 60X X — 8 6 3
Highland 4 12 0 11X X — 18 15 2
Century — LP: Gunner Trulson. 3B: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Gabe Grimmett
Highland — WP: Scott Baker. 2B: Luke Davis, Easton Eddie.