Poky/Highland wrestling

Action at a previous wrestling meet this season featuring Pocatello, Highland, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Wrestling fans from around southern Idaho will be in for quite a treat this weekend.

The prestigious Dick Fleischmann Classic wrestling tournament will kick off Friday at Pocatello High School's Pit and Palace gyms. This year's tournament will include 14 teams including boys and girls squads, the meet and boasts a solid east lineup featuring Pocatello, Highland, Century, Marsh Valley, Preston, Thunder Ridge and North Fremont.

 

