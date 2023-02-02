Wrestling fans from around southern Idaho will be in for quite a treat this weekend.
The prestigious Dick Fleischmann Classic wrestling tournament will kick off Friday at Pocatello High School's Pit and Palace gyms. This year's tournament will include 14 teams including boys and girls squads, the meet and boasts a solid east lineup featuring Pocatello, Highland, Century, Marsh Valley, Preston, Thunder Ridge and North Fremont.
Those clubs will face off with a tough west rotation including the two-time returning state champs Minico, two-time state-runner up and now Class 5A Nampa, Columbia, Eagle, Owyhee, and Mountain Home.
“This has got to be one of the toughest visiting team lineups the Dick Fleischmann has had," Pocatello coach JB Plato said. “We’re excited to bring these teams over and see some tough kids this late in the season.”
“We’ve got our work cut out for us this weekend,” said Highland coach Kolby Cordingley, who has several top-ranked wrestlers stepping on the mat this weekend.
Team previews
Pocatello: With dedicated senior leadership and feisty underclassmen, this team has been building momentum as the season goes on. Wrestlers to watch: 120 fr. Kaden Bunderson, 126 so. Jett Mechling, 132 sr. Hallie Stone, 285 sr. AJ Villasenor.
Highland: Coming into the tournament with an impressive team finish at the Red Halverson, this squad is battle-hardened and is looking at some No. 1-ranked matchups. Wrestlers to watch include 98 fr. Sawyer Anderson, 138 sr. Payson Solomon, 170 sr. Rustan Cordingley and 220 sr. Eli Anderton
Century: Leading off with its toughest wrestlers from big to small, this group has had multiple top finishes and is looking forward to the weekend’s competition. Wrestlers to watch: 106 so. Gabe Pyne, 113 so. Hazen Thompson, 114 fr. Kyler Scott, 285 sr. Jackson Geslin.
With nearly 70 top-ranked boys and over 20 top-ranked girls, this weekend is sure to live up to the late and great hall of fame coach Dick Fleischmann’s expectations. Wrestling begins at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the central ticket booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.