breaking HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL West Side wins back-to-back 2A football state titles By Journal Staff Nov 21, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Side running back Cage Brokens (26) fights for extra yardage during a game against Grangeville earlier this season. Eli Lucero/Herald Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Side beat Firth 39-0 on Saturday at Madison High School to claim its second straight 2A football state title. × Story continues below video Story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Side Football Title Firth Sport Madison High School Story State loading... loading... Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters #IDpreps Tweets Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Trending Today Articles ArticlesUS Marshals, Chubbuck police arrest federal fugitivePocatello woman harvests massive grizzly in AlaskaPolice: Walgreens robber arrested after chase, forcing his way into home, fight with cops that left officer injuredPocatello City Council votes 4-2 to adopt mask mandate ordinanceLocals line up to meet TikTok star DoggfaceTwo deaths, 224 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho on FridayLocal man facing up to life in prison for allegedly trafficking meth, heroinPocatello Vet Center moving to Idaho FallsTaysom Hill to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints on SundayPrep Roundup 11-20-20: Soda Springs girls basketball wins it OT; Preston and Rockland dominate Video Highlights Visit Idaho State Journal's profile on Pinterest. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Autos For Sale 2013 Honda Civic Ex Sun-roof, One Houses For Sale MAYDAY PRO MOVERS Full service Lost And Found Peanut, a small male Tuxedo cat,