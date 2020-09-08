West Side remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 2A in this week's Idaho high school football media poll, released Tuesday.
The Pirates moved to 2-0 last Friday with a 34-0 beatdown of Snake River, and received every first-place vote from the 12-member panel.
Highland remained as the fifth-place team in 5A after beating Logan (UT) last week, and Blackfoot stayed at No. 3 in 4A after moving to 2-0.
After Marsh Valley's loss to Teton dropped the Eagles to 2-1, there are no local teams in the top five in 3A this week, but Aberdeen's win over Declo meant that there are two local teams in the 2A rankings, as the Tigers are now third behind West Side and North Fremont.
Grace dropped out of the 1A DI rankings, but Rockland moved up two spots in the 1A DII rankings, from fifth to third, after two blowout wins to start the season.
Other local teams receiving votes were Pocatello in 4A, Marsh Valley in 3A, Bear Lake in 2A and Grace in 1A DI.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (11) 1-0 59 1
2. Rocky Mountain 1-0 44 2
3. Rigby (1) 2-0 35 3
4. Eagle 1-0 29 4
5. Highland 2-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (7) 2-0 54 2
2. Bishop Kelly (5) 0-0 50 1
3. Blackfoot 2-0 37 3
4. Middleton 1-0 23 4
5. Vallivue 2-0 7 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Mountain Home 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 2-0 60 1
2. Homedale 1-0 44 2
3. Gooding 2-0 39 3
4. Kimberly 2-0 13 —
5. Fruitland 2-0 13 —
Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, South Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 2-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 1-0 48 2
3. Aberdeen 2-0 20 —
4. Melba 0-1 12 5
5. Firth 1-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 8, Grangeville 6, New Plymouth 5, St. Maries 4, Marsing 4, Declo 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 1-0 59 1
2. Oakley (1) 2-0 49 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 33 4
4. Butte County 1-1 14 3
5. Raft River 1-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 7, Genesee 5, Grace 2, Wilder 1, Murtaugh 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 2-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 2-0 48 2
3. Rockland 2-0 30 5
4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 21 —
5. Mullan-St. Regis 2-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 5, Garden Valley 2.