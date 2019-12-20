After the all-state football teams for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A were revealed Thursday by the Idaho Statesman, Friday saw the release of the remaining all-Idaho teams, for Classes 2A, 1A DI and 1A DII.
Teams were selected by the state's coaches.
2A
West Side won the state title and also dominated the 2A all-state selections, with eight spots on the first team.
West Side's head coach Tyson Moser was named the classification's coach of the year after leading the Pirates to their third state title of the decade.
On offense, the Pirates were represented on the first team by fullback Jaxon Moser, wide receiver Bryler Shurtliff, and offensive linemen Armando Montano and Hunter Abbott.
Defensive lineman Isaac Frankman, linebacker Taze Stegelmeier, and defensive backs Ryan Beckstead and Shurtliff made the defensive first team.
West Side had the only local representatives on the first team, but several local schools had players recognized on the second team.
Bear Lake star Owen Teuscher made the second team at both quarterback and punter. Aberdeen offensive lineman Carson Wynn also got a spot on the team, as did Soda Springs' brother duo of Todd Hunsaker at linebacker and Scott Hunsaker at defensive back.
McCall-Donnelly quarterback Pete Knudson was the classification's player of the year.
1A DI
No local players made all-Idaho teams in 1A DI.
State champion Prairie swept the individual awards, with Pirates running back Cole Martin named the player of the year and head coach Ryan Hasselstrom the coach of the year.
1A DII
Rockland and North Gem were both represented on the 1A DII second team, with Bulldogs kicker Levi Farr and Cowboys linebacker Logan Corta getting nods.
Carey running back Carson Simpson took the player of the year award, while Lighthouse Christian coach Cory Holloway, whose Lions beat Simpson's Carey team in the state championship, was the coach of the year.