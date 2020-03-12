West Side's Isaac Frankman was named player of the year on the 2A District 5 all-conference boys basketball list, released this week and voted on by district coaches.
Frankman led the Pirates to a 23-5 record and 2A state runner-up finish.
He was joined on the all-conference list by teammates Bryler Shurtliff (first team), Ryan Beckstead (first team), Connor Nielsen (second team) and Blaize Brown (second team).
The rest of the first team was rounded out by Malad's Trever Howe and Tom Simpson and Bear Lake's Owen Teuscher.
Soda Springs' Brittan Bergholm, the Bears' Ashton Carlsen and the Dragons' Grayson Tripp were part of the second team.
Tiagan Criswell (Bear Lake), Jayce Petersen (Aberdeen), Wade Sims (Soda Springs), Davis Larsen (Malad) and Clay Ingersoll (Aberdeen) were all honorable mention.
2A District 5 all-conference boys basketball teams
Player of Year: Isaac Frankman, West Side
First team
Trever Howe, Malad; Bryler Shurtliff, West Side; Owen Teuscher, Bear Lake; Tom Simpson, Malad; Ryan Beckstead West Side
Second team
Brittan Bergholm, Soda Springs; Ashton Carlsen, Bear Lake; Grayson Tripp, Malad; Connor Nielsen, West Side; Blaize Brown, West Side
Honorable mention
Tiagan Criswell, Bear Lake; Jayce Petersen, Aberdeen; Wade Sims, Soda Springs; Davis Larsen, Malad; Clay Ingersoll, Aberdeen