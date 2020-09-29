Wins from the top-ranked teams in every classification — Coeur d’Alene (5A), Skyline (4A), Sugar Salem (3A), West Side (2A), Prairie (1A DI) and Carey (1A DII) kept the standings rather unchanged in this week’s Idaho high school football media poll, released Tuesday.
West Side again came in as the only 11-man team to receive every first-place vote in its classification after a 7-0 victory over conference foe Bear Lake.
Aside from 1A Division II Rockland, which fell out of the rankings after suffering a six-point loss to Watersprings, every local team that was in last week’s rankings either stayed put or moved up.
Highland kept its spot at No. 4 in 5A. Aberdeen did the same in 2A. And a three-touchdown victory over Preston kept Blackfoot at no. 3 in the 4A rankings.
Pocatello followed up its Black and Blue Bowl loss with a big victory over Idaho Falls. After the win, the Indians picked up five points in voting, not enough to put them in the top five but enough to stay right on the heels of fifth-place Bishop Kelly in 4A.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 5
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (6) 3-0 49 1
2. Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3
4. Highland 5-1 20 4
5. Eagle 2-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1
2. Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2
3. Blackfoot 4-1 27 3
4. Middleton 3-1 25 4
5. Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1
2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3
3. Fruitland 4-0 21 4
4. South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5
5. Homedale 2-1 16 t-5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 5-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 3-0 44 2
3. Melba 2-1 31 3
4. Aberdeen 3-1 23 4
5. Declo 3-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1
2. Oakley 5-0 44 2
3. Raft River 3-1 29 4
t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5
t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 4-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 5-0 44 2
3. Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4
4. Mullan 4-1 19 3
5. Garden Valley 2-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.