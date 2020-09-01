After a season-opening win over Firth, West Side remained No. 1 in the 2A Idaho high school football media poll, the only local team occupying a top spot.
The Pirates were a unanimous choice, receiving all 13 first-place votes.
Blackfoot was the only other local team in the top three in its division, as the Broncos stayed No. 3 in 4A after beating Thunder Ridge to start the season.
After their historic loss to Sky View (UT) in the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the Highland Rams slipped from third to fifth in 5A.
Snake River wasn't quite as lucky, as the Panthers, previously ranked No. 2 in 3A, fell out of the top five after losing to Kimberly. Previously unranked Marsh Valley, which started the season with two wins, jumped into the 3A rankings at No. 5.
Bear Lake remained tied with Declo in the 2A rankings, but both moved up a spot into a tie for third after Melba's loss.
Grace, despite a win, dropped a spot to fifth in the 1A DI rankings, and Rockland remained fifth in 1A DII.
Pocatello in 4A and Snake River in 3A were named on some ballots, but not enough to feature in the top five in their respective classifications.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (11) 0-0 63 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 51 2
3. Rigby (1) 1-0 37 5
4. Eagle 0-0 26 4
5. Highland 1-1 12 3
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 3, Lewiston 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 57 1
2. Skyline (5) 1-0 56 2
3. Blackfoot 1-0 42 3
4. Middleton 0-0 22 4
5. Hillcrest 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Jerome 3, Minico 2, Pocatello 2, Vallivue 1, Mountain Home 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 1-0 64 1
2. Homedale (1) 1-0 49 3
3. Gooding 1-0 41 4
4. Weiser 1-0 23 5
5. Marsh Valley 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Fruitland 3, Snake River 2, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 1-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 1-0 47 2
3. Declo 1-0 32 t-4
4. Bear Lake 1-0 32 t-4
5. Melba 0-1 9 3
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 0-0 65 1
2. Oakley 1-0 51 2
3. Butte County 1-0 38 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 20 5
5. Grace 1-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 1-0 65 1
2. Dietrich 1-0 43 4
3. Kendrick 0-0 34 3
4. Garden Valley 0-1 24 2
5. Rockland 1-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 8, Mullan 6, Deary 2.