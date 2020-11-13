DAYTON — After four years, West Side and Declo capped their semifinal trilogy with a flourish Hollywood would be proud of Saturday, as the Pirates got their revenge in a flurry of snow and a blast of gunpowder.
In a sideways snowstorm, West Side players swarmed the field as fireworks exploded overhead to celebrate their 7-0 win over the Hornets in the 2A state semifinals.
Blaize Brown's 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the only score in a game that started out defensively and only got more so when it started snowing in the second half.
West Side had a possible insurance touchdown by Josh Reeder called back in the third quarter, and eventually turned the ball over on downs. Declo's best chance was early in the fourth, but after breaking into Pirates' territory with a long pass play on fourth-and-7, the Hornets also failed on fourth down.
The win snapped West Side's five-game losing streak against Declo, which had beaten the Pirates in the semifinals in both 2017 and 2018, going on to win the state championship both years.
West Side won the title last year, but didn't meet the Hornets in the playoffs on the way there.
With the win, West Side also ran its winning streak to a school-record 20 games. The Pirates had multiple streaks of 19 games in the past, but had never gotten past that mark.
West Side (10-0) plays either North Fremont or Firth in the 2A state championship next week. That game will be at Madison High School in Rexburg, although a time for it has not yet been set.