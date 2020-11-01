In an all-District 5 final that went down to the wire, West Side beat Bear Lake in five sets Saturday to claim the 2A state volleyball title.
At Buhl, the Pirates went down 2-1 but stormed back to take the win, 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 15-12.
The two District 5 teams had gone back and forth multiple times over the regular season. Bear Lake beat the Pirates in the district tournament to take the No. 1 seed.
The teams had combined to lose just one set on their way to the finals, with Bear Lake sweeping Firth, the defending state champion, and Nampa Christian, and West Side sweeping Valley and then beating Melba in four sets.
It was West Side's fourth state championship and first since 2011.
GRACE WINS FIRST TITLE
At Jerome, Grace swept Genesee on Saturday to win the 1A DI title, the first volleyball state title for the Grizzlies since the IHSAA was established.
The scores for the final were 25-16, 26-24, 25-18.
The Grizzlies swept North Star, then beat back-to-back defending state champion Troy in the semifinals.