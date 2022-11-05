The clock read 11:01 a.m. when West Side kicked off to Declo, opening this 2A quarterfinal with a booming kick. By the time it shifted to 11:02, the Pirates were staring up at a deficit, watching Hornet return man Treg Zaharis zip all the way into the end zone, taking the kickoff back for a 98-yard touchdown.
“I think they just thought,” West Side coach Tyson Moser said, “oh, this is going in the end zone, it'll be a touchback like it is every other time. And the effort wasn't there.”
Maybe so, but across the next two hours, West Side reminded Declo — and everyone watching here at Holt Arena — why this club is searching for its fourth straight state title. In the Pirates’ 31-10 win over the Hornets, they scored 31 unanswered points, advancing to next weekend’s semifinals by delivering a scorching ground attack and an even more sizzling defensive assault, erasing a slow start with a compelling finish.
Next weekend, West Side will take on Bear Lake, the very team that ended the Pirates’ 35-game winning streak earlier this fall.
“I felt like the way we played, we were lucky to survive,” Moser said. “We did not play very well. We did not come out ready to play. There were times that we showed some life and showed what we can do, but it wasn't consistent, for sure.”
Like they have so often across these championship seasons, the Pirates won this one with defense. Declo’s score might read 10 points, but the reality is West Side’s defense surrendered just three. All told, the Hornets totaled just 84 yards. Quarterback Will Gerrard completed just 5 of 16 passes for 38 yards, and his team managed just 20 rushing yards — for an average of 0.8 yards per carry.
In other words: Declo had no answers on offense. Gerrard often felt pressure from West Side’s defensive line. Even when he didn’t, the Pirates’ secondary plugged holes and rallied to open receivers, making easy catches difficult and difficult ones impossible.
On Saturday, West Side’s defense covered for its offense’s miscues. On the Pirates’ first play of the second half, they fumbled. At that point, they led by just nine. That play could have allowed the Hornets to make up ground. Instead, West Side delivered more of the same, holding Declo off the board for what felt like the thousandth time in a row.
“That's our main goal always, to stop the run. That's our first priority. Always stop the run,” Moser said. “And I I felt like we did a pretty good job. Once we settled down and started playing football, I thought we did a pretty good job of stopping the run.”
West Side’s offense took advantage. Quarterback Eli Brown hit on 8 of 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for the Pirates, who also delivered most of their damage on the ground. Running backs Parker Moser and Easton Shurtliff combined for 26 carries for 154 yards and four touchdowns. Rarely did they break long runs, but that’s the genius of the Pirates’ operation: Their defense holds opponents off the scoreboard, and their offense grinds out intermediate rushes as they take the lead and wind down the clock.
“That's why we run what we run — so nobody can focus on shutting down one guy,” Moser said. “We’ve got three kids out there at a time, and we've got other kids on the sideline that can run the ball too. “
Outside of the first few minutes, West Side rarely had trouble responding. Facing a 10-0 deficit in the second frame, the Pirates reeled off three straight scores in the quarter: Shurtliff plunged into the end zone from three yards out, Moser sprinted in from 28 yards out and on a flea flicker, Brown connected with Lincoln Henderson, who made a leaping catch, good for a touchdown right before halftime.
So now the Pirates get the only team to take them down since 2019: Bear Lake. That defeat came back on Sept. 23, and it might as well have shifted the tectonic plates around Idaho, such a rare loss that it shocked anyone who knows anything about West Side’s program.
All that’s left to do for the Pirates is make sure it doesn’t happen again.
WEST SIDE 31, DECLO 10
Scoring summary
First quarter
D — Zaharis 98 kickoff return (PAT good), 11:47
D — Perry 21 field goal, 2:10
Second quarter
W — Shurtliff 3 rush (PAT no good), 6:57
W — Moser 28 rush (2-pt no good), 2:18
W — Henderson 24 pass from Brown (PAT good), 0:39
Third quarter
W — Shurtliff 29 rush (PAT no good), 1:25
Fourth quarter
W — Moser 5 rush (PAT no good), 5:09
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.