The thing about watching this Century boys team is that when you don’t — when you take your eye off the action, even for a second — you risk missing something incredible. Sometimes it’s an Isiah Harwell dunk. Other times it’s one from Bruin Fleischmann. If your phone buzzes and you check it out, you could miss Luke Pattanja nabbing a steal and pushing in transition, leading to a slam from Harwell that belongs on YouTube.
Almost every Diamondback can make plays, which is why looking away is a dangerous game. They’ll wow you with athleticism and shooting, with defense and rebounding, with the kind of frenetic tempo that rattles opponents who aren’t ready to play at their pace. If it isn’t a machine, it’s something close.
“It’s so nice, because sometimes you’re going to have some difficulty scoring,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “So defense leads us through.”
That’s where we have to start to understand the streak Century is on. Check out these numbers: With a 64-34 bloodying of Twin Falls Tuesday night, the Diamondbacks registered their 10th straight win, cruising to their ninth consecutive victory by double digits. This win was also their fifth straight game holding their opponent to 50 points or fewer.
Watch these guys guard and it’s no mystery how they’ve done it. They have all the right pieces: Long perimeter defenders like Harwell, Pattanja and Jordan Lee, a shifty guard to defend point guards in Elias Blackhawk, plus interior presences like Bruin Fleischmann and Nash Harding. But having nice fits is one thing. Turning them into smart defenders is another.
That’s where Pattanja comes in. On Tuesday, he nabbed what felt like a million steals on the perimeter, sticking his hands into passing lanes, creating chaos and parlaying it all into transition chances.
“If he didn’t steal it, too, it felt like he always had a hand on the ball,” Frost said. “He was everywhere. I laughed with him as I left the locker room, saying it felt like Luke was on the team for a couple possessions because balls kept coming to him. Luke does a good job of tracing the ball, and he does an amazing job of anticipating passes.”
For Century, all of this is about to become more important than ever. The Diamondbacks love to make electric plays like those, but their next three games look like this: Home against Preston, home against Pocatello, on the road against Preston. All 4A District 5 contests. All critical matchups. The district may only include those three teams, sure, but nobody in the purple and black laundry will turn down the tournament’s top seed next month.
It’s early, but Century will head into that stretch at the top of the district. On Tuesday night, the Diamondbacks improved to 12-3 and 1-0. Pocatello topped Preston, helping the Thunder move into the second slot and the Indians into the third. That’s what makes this upcoming slate so intriguing. It might change with each matchup.
Good luck trying to get Frost and Co. to look too far ahead.
“We’re big on the next step,” Frost said. “The next step for us is we’ve got practice tomorrow and we’ve got practice the rest of the week, so Thursday, Friday, Saturday, come back Monday, Tuesday. So right now we’re just focused on tomorrow at practice, we need to get better.”
It was hard to find fault in the Diamondbacks’ blowout win over Twin Falls. Harwell posted 19 points, Pattanja registered 15, Blackhawk tallied 10, Fleischmann went for nine and Harding added eight. But scoring was never much of a challenge for Century. It was the hosts’ defense that really raised eyebrows.
Twin Falls put up the following numbers: 14-for-46 shooting, which translates to 30%. The Bruins hit 5 of 29 triples, good for an unsightly 17%. They also lost 18 turnovers, and many were live ball mistakes, which allowed the Diamondbacks to push, push and push some more. Letting Harwell run in transition is a fool’s errand.
“We were just communicating with each other,” Harwell said. “It was almost like we were in one motion.”
The Diamondbacks might as well be attached at the hip. Fifteen games into the season, they’ve begun to develop an identity, at least one outside of the hectic pace and the dunks: On offense, take advantage of mismatches, which are easy to find when Fleischmann and Harding are posting up. Utilize Blackhawk at the point guard spot and have him direct things. If neither of those things are there, well, let Harwell cook.
On Tuesday, he did plenty of that. In the first half, he knocked down a tough mid-range jumper. In the second, he cashed another. On both occasions, he had to raise up and hit over defenders, but neither shot looked all too difficult. If anything, Harwell looked at ease stepping out and letting it fly.
“It’s just feeling good,” he said. “My teammates allow me to shoot it. They have confidence.”
If there was one blight on Century’s win over Twin Falls, it came in the long-range shooting department, where the Diamondbacks connected on 4 of 15 attempts. Blackhawk, Lee, Fleischmann and Pattanja hit one each, but they struggled outside of that.
But Frost will live with that if his club can play defense like it did in this win. It isn’t easy to convince players they still need to work on their games after a 30-point win, he laughed, but he would like to see a few improvements: Limit turnovers, play better press defense, prevent layups.
“It might be small things,” Frost said, “but sometimes the small things make you win or lose a game later, when it’s closer.”