BLACKFOOT — Ten minutes after his Thunder Ridge club secured a 26-25 win over Blackfoot Friday night, Jeff Marshall wore a wide grin at midfield. Things were good: The Titans had just kicked off this new season with a road win, his quarterback threw for nearly 250 yards and his defense had just stuffed a go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt in the final two minutes.
Marshall hardly felt surprised at the outcome of the game. The way it ended shocked him.
“We weren’t expecting a run call,” Marshall said with a chuckle.
These Titans keep making progress, in part, because of the way they react to situations like the one that more or less decided Friday’s tilt.
In the final 90 seconds, Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett dropped back, scanned the field, decided against making a pass. So he scrambled: Right around one defender, left around another until he angled toward the corner of the end zone, breaking the plane and falling out of bounds.
Before a raucous crowd that shook the venue with noise, the Broncos had whittled the Titans’ lead to 26-25, which meant they had a decision to make: Kick the extra point to tie the game — kicker Gavyn Cornell bisected the uprights on his team’s previous touchdown — or go for two and take the lead.
“We’re playing against a 5A team. We’re a 4A team,” Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. “Our kids had a lot of belief in the ability to score. It’s one of those games that we did a really good job of battling back in the game.”
The Broncos couldn’t battle all the way back. When they trotted their offense onto the field to go for two, Grimmett took a shotgun snap and handed it off to senior Michael Edwards, who couldn’t maneuver a yard before a swarm of Titans swallowed him up well short of the goal line. Grimmett slapped both hands on his helmet as he walked off the field. Considering the way the Broncos made up the deficit, he likely felt surprised too.
Grimmett tossed three touchdowns on the night, including a 70-yarder to Ja’Vonte King and a 33-yarder to Deegan Hale, but running back Austin Ramirez often carved up chunks of yardage to help put his team in scoring positions: 27 carries for 120 yards, including three rushes of 10-plus yards in the second half alone. For the game, Blackfoot averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Thunder Ridge rarely had an answer for Ramirez.
So even though Marshall expected the Broncos to try a pass on the two-point conversion attempt, Blackfoot coming up short on a run represented quite the shock.
“I didn’t have a great angle on it, but it looked like we had some penetration on the defensive line,” Ackley said. “I have to look at the film, especially with the formation we were running. It was kind of hard to see where exactly the breakdown was.”
For Blackfoot, the play may have been the offense’s last of the game, but the hosts dropped their season-opener for other reasons too.
Most importantly, Thunder Ridge had few issues on offense, particularly in the second half. Quarterback Tao Johnson completed 17 of 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, but he also logged 10 carries for 70 yards, including what turned into the game-winning touchdown with 5:43 to play: On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Johnson unfurled a naked bootleg action and jogged untouched into the end zone, good for a 26-19 lead.
The year Thunder Ridge’s school opened, in 2018, the Titans went winless. The next year, they recorded one win. The next, they went 5-5 and earned a spot in the 5A state playoffs. Whether they can keep making progress remains to be seen. It helps when you kick off the season with a last-second win that infuses confidence in every member of the team.
“I think it helps set the tone,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to be easy. We got the dub, but it was a hard one, so it keeps us working. Nothing’s given.”
THUNDER RIDGE 26, BLACKFOOT 25
Thunder Ridge 6 8 8 6 — 26
Blackfoot 6 0 6 13 — 25
Scoring summary
First quarter
TR — Johnson 1 run (extra point blocked), 6:38
BF — King 70 pass from Grimmett (PAT no good), 6:23
Second quarter
TR — Sautter 1 run (Fitzgerald pass from Johnson), 1:51
Third quarter
TR — Fitzgerald 60 pass from Johnson (2-pt no good), 9:02
BF — Hale 33 pass from Grimmett (2-pt no good), 4:00
Fourth quarter
BF — King 7 pass from Johnson (Cornell PAT good), 10:45
TR — Johnson 2 run (2-pt no good), 5:43
BF — Grimmett 7 run (2-pt no good), 1:20
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Thunder Ridge: Johnson 10-70, Sautter 11-36, Brizzee 2 (-1) // Blackfoot: Grimmett 6-31, Ramirez 27-120, Capson 1-2.
PASSING — Thunder Ridge: Johnson 17-29-2 245 // Blackfoot: Grimmett 12-18-3 209.
RECEIVING — Thunder Ridge: R. Johnson 2-20, Hanson 2-25, Storer 1-26, E. Johnson 2-19, Brizzee 5-44, Sautter 2-12, Fitzgerald 3-99 // Blackfoot: King 3-89, Hale 7-103, Moore 2-7.