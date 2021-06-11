Local competitors qualifying first for the short go-round in three events highlighted Friday's action at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals.
After a long week of riding and roping, only the short go is left to decide the state champions. That begins 10 a.m. Sunday at the Bannock County Events Center.
Rawley Johnson of District 4 qualified first in bull riding. With a score of 191, Johnson is the only competitor to make a qualifying eight-second ride on each of his three tries so far.
District 4 includes the Pocatello city schools, plus American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, Blackfoot, Sho-Ban, Shelley, Firth and Snake River.
Marsh Valley's Hunter Roche, competing in District 4, sits at the top of the heap in tie-down roping heading to the short go, with his combined time of 33.82 seconds nearly three seconds better than his closest competitor.
In team roping, the District 8 duo of Tom Simpson (Malad) and Logan Corta (North Gem) is best, with their time of 29.31 seconds nearly five seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Local girls were also near the top of the field in breakaway roping, with District 4's Harley Beasley and Libby Swan qualifying second and third in that event. They were joined by District 8's Jacee Winward and Hayden Corta, 12th and 18th respectively, and American Falls' Lili Bell, who snuck in with the 20th and final spot.
Grace's Clayton Lunt was the top local qualifier in bareback riding, sitting fifth going into the short go, and will be joined by fellow District 8 riders Darien Johnson (8th) and JJ Hunsaker (14th), as well as District 4's Sage Allen (9th) and Chance Schielke (11th).
Hayden Corta, a freshman at North Gem, is second in pole bending, with District 4's Shaylie Crockett ninth and Laynee Gregersen 19th.
Roche is third in steer wrestling, with Logan Corta seventh, District 4's Ira Oleson eighth, Bear Lake's Wyatt Lloyd 10th, Simpson 12th and Firth's Riley Barber in 18th.
Gregersen leads the locals in goat tying, sitting third heading into the short go, with District 8's Taylar Smith and Hayden Corta, and District 4's Beasley, Haylee Stroud and Breyer Newman also qualifying.
Simpson and Logan Corta will have plenty of local competition in the short go for team roping. District 8 qualified three other teams in Tristen Hilton/Kortlen Hilton, J.D. Child/Wyatt Cutler and Wade Erickson/Trenton Talbot, and District 4 also brings a team to the final with Lili Bell and Hunter Roche.
Simpson and Logan Corta will also join Roche in the short go for tie-down roping, as will District 8's Haze Child and Macoy Ream and District 4's Wyatt Jensen.
Finally, Soda Springs dominated the barrel racing, with Dally Mendenhall sixth, Hanna Mendenhall eighth and Tayler Thompson 12th. District 4's Ryen Smith and Breyer Newman will also compete in the short go-round Saturday.