Brad Ostermiller hasn’t yet stood in the lobby of the Salt Lake Express building in Rexburg to check if his picture was posted. If it’s not in the bus company's Hall of Fame yet, he knows it’ll be there soon, that any visitor will soon get to see the great admiration the Highland girls soccer team had for their bus driver.
It wasn’t just that he navigated the snow-and-ice-filled 500-mile trek from Coeur d'Alene with the driving skill of Richard Petty, or that he helped the girls finish laundry, or that he somehow managed the patience to not mind 21 teenage girls yelling and playing bus games for more than 10 straight hours, it was that Ostermiller turned into the lovable grandpa of the Highland team for a few days, a random stranger that oddly became connected to the Rams’ third-place state finish.
A 15-3-1 regular-season record and a smooth ride through the 5A District 5-6 playoffs put the Rams into the state tournament for the fourth time in five years. But in those three previous trips, Highland had not once made it to the winner’s bracket. Pocatello’s lone 5A program had never before medaled at state. No podium. No hardware. No happy rides home.
The Rams’ quest to change that began in Coeur d'Alene, perhaps the most unfavorable draw for any Pocatello team. Not only is it an eight-hour drive under perfect circumstances, but hotel stays and downtime linger on. It’s a bonus for those looking for that “state experience” but doesn’t always result in a good performance on the field.
Highland left last Wednesday, hopping on a white Salt Lake Express bus driven by a modest, overall-wearing man near his 70s. Brad Ostermiller, as the Highland girls team described him, is “adorable,” a real-life version of Carl from the Pixar flick “Up.” His plump figure and inviting hazel eyes are like a walking welcome sign.
Ostermiller, from St. Anthony, has found work behind the wheel for almost 50 years. His first job out of high school was at a nearby farm, where he hauled agricultural equipment for nearly 20 years. Then, looking for retirement benefits, he began working as a rehabilitation technician at an Idaho juvenile correctional facility, which included transporting kids from facility to facility. One time he said, he escorted a locked-up juvenile on a plane to Fort Worth, Texas, for a transfer, handed him off and flew right back.
“Those kids, they didn’t have an example. That’s why I like to do what I do, because I try to set an example for the younger kids,” Ostermiller said. “I like interacting with them, and I feel like by doing that it keeps me younger.”
For the last 15 years, he’s been at Salt Lake Express, often requesting the high school groups, whether it’s school field trips or athletic events. That seems insane to some, a version of jail for others. Hours and hours confined in a tight automobile with dozens of rowdy teens and little to no parental supervision. Umm, tranquility behind bars might not be so bad.
Ostermiller, who has five children and 11 grandchildren of his own, doesn’t have a million perfect, peaceful rides to his name. But every once in a while, a group comes along and reminds him of the joys of the job.
For Ostermiller, that was the Highland girls soccer team.
“They were just a bunch of good, young ladies,” he said. “It just makes me feel good.”
He tried to share and aid in their state journey in as many ways as possible – strived to not be just some stranger.
One day at the hotel, the girls were going to be gone when their washing machine went off. Ostermiller told them he’d stay and switch the clothes over. After all, his overalls were already in there. (“I’ve worn overalls for almost 30 years or more … every day. I think in my closet right now I probably have 10 to 12 pairs,” Ostermiller said.)
Another time, one of the Rams’ players held the door for everyone. Ostermiller told her that wouldn’t be necessary. “She was like, ‘No, I’ll hold it.’ And he’s like ‘Go in,'” sophomore Highland defender Evee Stoddard said. “He said, ‘My grandpa always taught me that ladies go first.’”
“When we were at Subway, I was wearing a hat and he kept pulling my hat down over my eyes and stuff,” senior goalie Meghan Calley said. "I’d be texting on my phone and he’d just be like, ‘You’re going to get arthritis doing that.’ He just did funny stuff like that.
“He’d also just ask questions about the game. Like, ‘Oh, what does this player do? What’s their record?’ He was just really into it.”
Unlike Highland’s team and spectators, though, Ostermiller got to be into it from the comfort of his heated bus. He was able to just drive right up to the fences at Coeur d’Alene's fields, gaining a comfortable spot to watch Highland’s state games.
It started with the Rams’ 7-1 victory over Kuna, their first-opening round win in a half-decade. Then Highland’s 1-0 loss to Boise, a semifinal match that will be remembered more for the white field it was played on. There were flutters of snow coming down when the game started. By halftime, crews had leaf blowers on the field so the girls could, at least see the lines.
“My forwards, every time the ball came to them, they fell,” Highland coach Korbie Vaughn said. “They could not stay on their feet.”
But Vaughn thought her girls played a heck of a game. They had their chances against one of the best teams in the state, opportunities for an equalizer that may have been spoiled by the blizzard-like conditions up north.
Even worse, though, the 5A tournament was postponed due to weather before the later semifinal match between Rocky Mountain and Timberline kicked off. That meant the Rams had to drive home the next morning and wait four days to play their final game of the season. Ostermiller drove well under the speed limit almost the whole ride, the first six hours of which were on snowy roads.
Some of the girls were nervous about their treacherous route back. A confident Ostermiller put Vaughn and most of the team at ease, allowing them time to focus on the third-place game.
“It was really bizarre,” Vaughn said. “We came back and had another practice before our last game. It was a really weird feeling.”
The contest was eventually scheduled for Tuesday afternoon against Timberline in Twin Falls, which is only about an hour and a half from both Boise and Pocatello.
When the Rams loaded up that Tuesday morning, they were greeted by their lovable overall-donning friend, who had requested to charter the Highland girls for their final game.
“I just wanted to finish it out with them,” he said.
Added Stoddard: “It was so funny. We were turning in to get on the bus and we were like, ‘Brad!?’ and he was like, ‘Hey girls.’”
Perhaps Ostermiller was the Rams’ good-luck charm. After a lackadaisical first half that left Highland with a 1-0 deficit, the Rams charged back and netted a trio of goals for the 3-2 win and the third-place trophy. It was the best finish for the Highland girls soccer program in school history.
When they arrived back in Pocatello from a monumental win and celebratory bus ride, someone approached Ostermiller and requested that he come around to the front of the bus for a picture. The Rams handed him the hardware and pushed him to the center of the group.
Now, the beaming smiles of Ostermiller, 27 girls and one bright green trophy will be a how-did-that-happen conversation starter for all the Salt Lake Express visitors.
“They felt like I was a big part of getting their title,” Ostermiller said. “I was thoroughly tickled by it. That’s why I like taking the school charters.”