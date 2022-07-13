The fan’s voice echoed throughout Halliwell Park like he was yelling in a tunnel.
Boooooo!
Standing at third base, where he had just held Daxton Poulson on a base hit, Pocatello Rebels coach Chris Seckel turned around to face the stands.
“Who’s yelling at me?” Seckel asked with a grin.
“I am,” the fan replied. “Sorry.”
“No, it’s OK,” Seckel answered, laughing. “He already threw him out once. I’m not gonna do it again.”
In the moment, Seckel felt hesitant about testing the arm of the Twin Falls outfielders, who indeed had just thrown out a runner in the third inning. The game was tied now, 1-1, so Seckel couldn’t afford to watch his guys get gunned down at the plate again. Besides, the Rebels really needed this win if they wanted to move up the standings ahead of district play.
Except an hour later, Seckel realized he could have sent Poulson home. The Rebels poured on seven runs in the sixth frame, flipping a tight game into a blowout, securing a 13-4 win over Twin Falls to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday evening.
“They’re playing probably the best ball they’ve played all year,” Seckel said, leaning against the third-base side fence, watching kids spray balls into the outfield under the night sky. “This is when you want them to start playing well. We struggled a little bit this year, a lot of errors, but we’re a young team.”
By the middle of Tuesday’s second game, the ballpark stands weren’t exactly packed to the gills, which is why that fan’s voice rang out so clearly. But for the Rebels, the lack of fan attendance belied the circumstances, which are finally crystallizing as remarkable. For the second straight year, they’re headed to the single-A district tournament — for just the third time in the team’s 15 years or so of existence.
With the first win, the Rebels earned a spot in the district tournament. With the second, they cushioned their lead in the standings, where they stand at No. 5 in the West pod, which takes the top six of nine teams to districts. So the Rebels are in. They can boost their spot in the standings by taking their final two games of the regular season, on the road against Buhl on Thursday.
In simpler terms: This is a big deal for the club. For a long time, the Rebels had trouble making appearances at the district tourney. Now they’ve registered a second straight trip.
“For a bunch of young kids, yeah, it’s big,” Seckel said. “I was kinda worried this year that we weren’t gonna get it done, but we started playing better ball at the end, when it counts, and they’ve done it.”
Here is where we run into a unique issue: Seckel appreciates the accomplishment, but his kids haven’t been around long enough to. He isn’t coaching a college team, the kind that rosters players for several years at a time, stretches that last long enough for players to understand the history of the team and the gravity of their achievements. Think of these single-A Rebels like a minor league team: Seckel wants his players to improve and develop, but when they do so, they graduate to the more prestigious Pocatello clubs, the single-A Razorbacks and double-A Runnin’ Rebels.
Which is why these Rebels are in a remarkable position: They’ve steered the program to heights it has seldom reached, but with the exception of a handful of players, most aren’t old enough to grasp why that matters so much.
“I don’t know that they do at first,” Seckel said, “because they don’t realize how big it is to get to that point. But the boys that were there last year, that are back, they kinda take over and be the lead, be the leaders, and tell them what it is.”
It isn’t a good or bad thing — just a unique thing. It doesn’t seem to bother them. On Tuesday, the same precocious Rebels engineered the wins that led to a district tournament spot: Rising Pocatello sophomore Kache Stucki tossed a five-inning no-hitter, collecting nine strikeouts on the mound and four RBI in the batter’s box. In Game 2, rising Highland sophomore Lana Alvarico came one out away from tossing a complete game.
On offense, the list of culprits looked more like Santa’s sprawling list: In Game 2, Stucki, Rafael Avalos and Payton Foltz all recorded multi-hit games. Gavin Flynn drove in a trio of runs, as did Jaxton Humphries, who belted a pitch that one-hopped off the wall, part of the Rebels’ volcanic sixth inning. They batted so well that they tempted you to forget that just an hour earlier, Seckel had to hold a runner at third, lest they lose a scoring opportunity.
But otherwise, there’s not much for these Rebels to forget. They’re too busy being young, lifting this program to preternatural heights.
“Now we’re there. We’ve gotten past that,” Seckel said. “Now our goal is to get to state.”