It was around the time a 6-foot-3, floppy-haired kid in purple sprung up and threw down an around-the-world windmill to win the dunk contest at the District 5 All Star Game that a local coach turned to the person sitting next to him and asked: Who is that guy?
That’s the question always swirling around James Bodily.
He was the basketball star of North Gem, the tiny 1A DII school in Bancroft that is lucky if its student population hits 50. Yet, its basketball team was a juggernaut in Bodily’s senior season, losing just three games all of last year. Bodily could’ve played with an eye patch and still dropped 20 points and grabbed a half-dozen boards.
“He’s on another level for our division and probably one of the best basketball players in the state,” said Sho-Ban coach Daren Merzlock. “His defense and rebounding and shot blocking — he’s a monster to deal with and is just kind of unstoppable.”
North Gem is so small that Bodily has to drive to nearby McCammon to play baseball, where he hit almost .500 and had a 2.07 ERA over 50 innings on a 3A Marsh Valley team that finished the regular season undefeated.
Then he starred on the Marsh Valley Legion team that just returned from winning the American Legion Regional Championship.
There is something so entertaining about watching Bodily dominate athletically, especially on the basketball court – where he single-handedly took games over. It’s like if Penn & Teller joined a high school talent show. The gap between Bodily and the next best kid was so large it was laughable. He could get out on the fast-break and toss down a hammering dunk. He could shake a defender, then step back and drill a 3 in their face. He could use his lengthy frame to do almost anything he pleased.
But that command came with a downside. Outsiders watch Bodily, how effortlessly he makes plays and gets to the hoop, and can only dwell on his competition. They see the small kids across the 1A DII classification and wonder: Is James Bodily that good or does he just look that good because his competition is lacking?
There are college coaches who seem to believe the latter, scared to offer the recently-graduated Bodily because the kids he was playing against weren’t exceptional. In a way, he is being punished for attending a small school.
“It’s kind of a shame, because it’s not James’ fault,” said North Gem basketball coach Tracey Corta. “If he played at a school in Pocatello, that ISU would have been all over him … I’ve emailed coaches, talked to some coaches, I’ve been in contact with a few coaches and I try and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a kid who I think could be a real asset to your team.’ And I kind of get the same story.”
Often, college coaches remind Corta that because student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID, rosters are packed with fifth-year seniors. More so, because of there is no punishment for transferring, many schools feel more inclined to find talent in the portal than from the high schools.
That’s all fine and well, Corta thinks, but there has to be a spot somewhere for Bodily.
“I feel like I could start at any school in the state and do great,” Bodily said, echoing the sentiment of most people who have seen him play. “I get really frustrated because I go to these colleges and I send them my film and they say, ‘You look good, but your competition looks bad.’”
Bodily’s voice gets serious.
“Well what do you want me to do,” he said, flabbergasted. “Just give me a chance.”
Every high school is full of kids who believe they’ve been counted out or disrespected by college coaches, constantly being told by their parents and coaches that they should have more offers. Most of the time, it’s nonsense. Like if you’re 5-foot-9 and weigh 180 pounds, you’re probably not playing linebacker at a Division I school. Furthermore, any guard under 6-foot is going to have trouble getting high-level looks for basketball. That is merely the reality of college athletics. High school stats are great, but they’re nothing without the body and skill to back it up.
None of that is a concern with Bodily. No college has told him he’s not big enough or that his game isn’t up to a certain level. They simply tell him they can’t properly evaluate his game because North Gem wasn’t playing against schools with a big enough student body. One Western Athletic Conference program flat out told Bodily they didn’t want him because his competition didn’t look good.
“I was pretty concerned and I’d get stressed at first,” said Bodily’s mom, Krista Jahnsen. “He just said, ‘Mom, it’ll work out. If I have to walk-on somewhere, I will prove myself.’”
Bodily had interest from a number of junior colleges including Salt Lake Community College, the College of Southern Idaho, Big Bend CC and a few others. Another, Utah State University Eastern said they wanted to give him a baseball scholarship, but were all out. And the family was still waiting to hear from basketball coach Bill Evans if the hoops program had any to offer.
When asked about college in late-June, Bodily said he planned on going to a junior college. He spoke with so much self-confidence, saying that he knew was going to kick butt at a JUCO for one or two years, prove to everyone that he’s really good regardless of the competition then play at a Division I program.
Recently, though, Bodily decided to wait on college and, instead, serve an LDS mission.
“I guess all that college visiting was just part of the process to get him to that point,” Jahnsen said over text.
Which means in about two years, this whole recruiting process will begin again – and some school will be so happy they didn’t dwell on Bodily’s competition and will feel so grateful when Bodily proves his talent.
“I know I can do it,” he said, “time for everybody else to see.”