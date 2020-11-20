Highland alumnus Taysom Hill will start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints this week against the Atlanta Falcons, multiple outlets reported Friday morning.
It will be the first career start for Hill.
Saints starter Drew Brees was injured in last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Jameis Winston, not Hill, played most of the rest of the game in Brees' absence, leading to speculation this week over which of the two would be named the starter.
The Saints signed Hill to a two-year, $21 million contract extension in the offseason after using him in a utility role since signing the former Highland and BYU quarterback in 2017.
Hill has taken snaps at quarterback, tight end, receiver, running back and on special teams for the Saints.
In his career, he's completed 11 of 20 passes for 255 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Hill has been used more often as a runner and receiver, running the ball 105 times for 596 yards and four touchdowns and catching 28 passes for 312 yards and seven scores.
The game is Sunday at 11 a.m. MST and will be broadcast on local FOX affiliates.