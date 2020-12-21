With Drew Brees coming off injured reserve, Pocatello's Taysom Hill was relegated back to his backup quarterback/utility player role for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hill ran two times for three yards, but one of those carries was a 1-yard touchdown run that gave New Orleans a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
He was also targeted twice, although he had no catches.
Brees completed 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Blackfoot and Idaho State alum Josh Hill was one the field for seven snaps, but recorded no stats.
The loss dropped the Saints to 10-4, tied with the Seattle Seahawks and one game behind the 11-3 Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay also has the tiebreaker over New Orleans because of a 37-30 win in Week 3.