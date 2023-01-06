During practices, Pocatello players run a couple drills that might look more like Hollywood stunts. Coach Sunny Evans hands out towels to players, who take them and hold them in about the most awkward positions: Above their heads. Behind their backs. If a player fails to secure a rebound, they get to run the length of the court — and back.
“So we don't get used to guarding the dribbler with two hands on,” Evans said. “Just move your feet and keep in front. We talk a lot about, keep (the dribbler) in front, which is nothing revolutionary that I'm doing — it’s just fundamental basketball.”
Evans may not be reinventing the wheel with these kinds of drills, but when you see the Thunder put them into action and defend like they take personal offense to allowing baskets, well, you realize she doesn’t have to do anything to the wheel. She’s worked with her players to build a defense that better resembles a Ferrari.
That showed up in spades in Poky’s 54-39 win over Century on Friday night. The Thunder held the Diamondbacks to 31% shooting — including just 1 of 8 from distance. They forced 17 turnovers. Players in navy and red laundry were anywhere and everywhere, blocking shots and contesting others, swiping inbounds passes and poking away entry ones, cranking up the game’s tempo to frenetic in a defensive showing that should encourage Evans and Co. in so many ways.
It’s one thing to check out the numbers from Poky’s defense. It’s another to watch the Thunder put them together. The team rosters good size at almost every position — namely the 6-foot-2 Garza, one of the area’s best shot-blockers — which gives them advantages all over the floor, even if they switch on screens. Start there to understand the engine behind this Thunder defense: They’re long. They’re tall. Heck, their youngest player is freshman Abby Lusk, who isn’t far behind Garza in height. They also have good instincts, like those of guard Taylee Rogers, who swiped an inbounds pass in Friday’s third frame.
The interesting part is this: Even when they don’t have advantages, when someone gets beat off the dribble or the opponent ends up with a size mismatch, the Thunder (9-5, 2-0) find ways to solve those problems like they’re performing some magic trick. In the fourth quarter, undersized Poky guard Taylor Bunderson got switched on to Century forward Reagan Trulson, who had something like six inches on Bunderson. So all Bunderson did was poke the ball away, and a teammate scooped it up.
The tricks don’t stop there. When teams get by Pocatello perimeter defenders, they’re greeted by a rotating Garza, who has made a habit of swatting shots — or at the very least altering them, and at 6-2, that’s not so hard to do.
“It definitely affects how they have to shoot it,” Garza said, “and they have to work around it because it's hard to work in the post with a big down there.”
Garza’s size tends to do a lot more. In truth, it changes the geometry of Pocatello’s defense. The Thunder have about a million point-of-attack defenders, but if they get beat, they can rely on Garza to rotate over and erase mistakes. Thing is, she does that anyway, sending back shots from players she’s guarding and drifting over to swat ones from guards foraying into the lane. And to think — she’s only a sophomore.
Check out the roster and you realize that’s the thing with this group: They’re young. This Pocatello team includes exactly zero seniors. The Thunder have relied on a cadre of juniors, sophomores, even freshmen to engineer wins. It has tended to start on defense. Over its last three games, all wins, Poky has yielded 40 or fewer points. On Dec. 30, the Thunder topped Elko (NV), 72-27. On Wednesday, they cruised to a 59-24 win over Preston. Then there’s this victory over Century. Do the math and you realize Poky is allowing just 30 points per game in that stretch.
Maybe it’s time for Evans to weave towels into even more drills.
“We work on it. We take a lot of pride in it,” Evans said. “They know that the expectation is to guard first. You can make baskets, but if you don't guard, then I'm not super happy about it. I think they’ve bought in. I think they’ve bought in that we can be a good defensive team, and that that really allows us to compete and be successful in games. They know it’s stop first, basket second.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
