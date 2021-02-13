POCATELLO — The Snake River girls basketball team huddled around around coach Jeff Steadman. Generally soft-spoken, the Panthers coach is a big man with a voice that can cut clear to the other side of the gym if he wants to make a point during a timeout.
During this stoppage, though, the only sound coming from the circle of black-clad Panthers was laughter.
After all, what other reaction could there be to Josee Steadman’s first-half performance?
Steadman scored 16 points in the first quarter, 25 in the first half and made six 3-pointers in the game as Snake River cruised to a state-tournament berth with a 71-44 win over Kimberly at Pocatello on Saturday.
“I didn’t even realize she’d scored that much,” Jeff Steadman said. “It’s easier to coach when the ball’s falling through the net.”
For all that Josee Steadman has accomplished in her high-school career — starring as a freshman, breaking a state-tournament record for 3s made last year, (almost certainly) making four straight All-Area teams — the 34 points that she finished with Saturday were a career-high.
With the win, Steadman added another bragging point to her list — four-straight state tournament appearances. In her three previous trips to state, the Panthers have finished second, won the consolation championship, and finished second again.
“She works real hard, she’s got a real good mindset, wants to compete and win,” Jeff Steadman said. “For her, and the rest of the team, it’s a big gift for all their hard work, to be able to go to state and enjoy ourselves there.”
Josee Steadman’s shot is a portrait of simplicity. She catches the ball out in front of her and hoists it from her right shoulder, barely jumping at all and snapping her wrist on the followthrough.
It looks just like the shot of hundreds of other girls, but with Steadman, it looks the same every time. With her height, she can shoot over just about everybody in 3A, and when she does, it’s more than likely snapping through the net.
Steadman made all four of her 3-point attempts — and 6 of 7 shots altogether — in her blazing first quarter. She had nine more in the second, bullying Kimberly’s smaller defenders inside for layups and tossing in another 3.
Snake River led 43-23 at the break, all but confirming yet another trip to state after 16 minutes of game time. The Panthers had their junior varsity players on the court early in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve come out sometimes in the third quarter and been flat, and we talked about trying to come out with some energy,” Jeff Steadman said.
Freshman point guard Rylie Edlefsen added 17 points for Snake River.
The Panthers will play Parma, the No. 1 seed from District 3, on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Middleton High School. A win there would set up a likely rematch with the team that beat the Panthers in last year’s title game, Timberlake.
SNAKE RIVER 71, KIMBERLY 44
Kimberly 13 10 8 13 — 44
Snake River 22 21 9 19 — 71
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 34, Edlefsen 17, Gilbert 6, Goff 5, Stimpson 2, Dunn 2, White 2, Rodriguez 1.