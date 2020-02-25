POCATELLO — No matter how much Wood River pushed, Pocatello wouldn't fold.
The Indians made 6 of 10 field goals in the fourth quarter — including 4 of 6 from 3-point range — to hold off Wood River's final runs and win 64-53 on Tuesday in a loser-out game of the 4A District 4-5 tournament at The Pit.
No. 4-seeded Pocatello (14-10) is now two wins from clinching a 4A state tournament berth and hosts crosstown rival Century on Thursday, with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.
"We competed hard and we got the W, so you gotta be happy with that," Poky coach Joe Green said.
Pocatello entered the fourth quarter leading 43-35, but No. 6-seeded Wood River (11-13) quickly cut it to six points, and then four points, 45-41 and 48-44, by making four of its first five shots in the frame.
Poky answered each time, working the ball around Wood River's zone defense and finding open shooters. Isaac Brown drained a 3 on three consecutive Poky possessions, and Kaden Hales added a fourth to put Pocatello up by 11, matching its largest lead of the night.
The Wolverines never got closer than five points the rest of the way and missed their final four shots of the game as they scrambled to make a late comeback.
"It all was predicated on getting the ball inside to the paint first," Green said of Poky's flurry of 3s. "We stayed in attack mode. We responded to their run."
Pocatello made 10 3s on the night, with five coming from Brown and four from Hales. Brown scored 11 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth and had eight in the second, when the Indians outscored Wood River 21-12 to erase the 14-12 deficit they faced after the opening quarter.
Poky led 33-26 at halftime, before Wood River closed to 35-32 early in the third quarter.
"We knew we could make runs and they were going to hit some shots," Brown said. "Johnny Radford, he's a great player, so we knew it was going to be a long game and to stay with it."
Radford, who scored 51 points Saturday to help Wood River upset No. 2-seeded Burley, made sure his team stayed close with Poky on Tuesday. The 6-foot senior guard and College of Idaho commit poured in 35 points, including 12 of Wood River's 14 in the first.
Radford got his points from all over the court Tuesday, burying 3s, splitting double-teams for mid-range floaters and powering inside for layups. He finished with 11 2-pointers, four 3s and scored a single point at the free-throw line.
"Radford's pretty shifty and he can get that 3 off, but then he's got some skills to get to the rim," Green said. "He can shoot a floater and he scores in a variety of ways. He's tough."
Hales added to Brown's team-high point total with 16 for Poky, and Landon Bailey added 13. The 6-foot-3 senior started in place of center Maverick Hale, who injured his right hand during Saturday's loss to Preston and didn't play Tuesday.
Bailey kept possessions alive with offensive rebounds and held up just fine against Wood River's 6-foot-9 center Kade Heitzman.
"He did really well. I have a ton of confidence in all those guys," Green said. "He's stepped in before when Mav was out for a few games and he's had some really big games for us."
Thursday's all-Gate City showdown serves as a rubber match for the season series between Pocatello and Century, who split two regular-season meetings. The Diamondbacks also ended Poky's season a year ago in a loser-out, winner-to-state game, but Pocatello hopes to get some redemption on its home court.
"I'm really confident in our team," Brown said. "We're experienced, we've been here before, so we know what to expect. I think we're a team who can really make a run and make a run through state."
POCATELLO 64, WOOD RIVER 53
Wood River 14 12 9 18 — 53
Pocatello 12 21 10 21 — 64
Wood River — Radford 35, Parke 2, Ros 8, Heitzman 5, Kriesien 3.
Pocatello — Downs 2, Ney 3, Hales 16, Bruner 2, Brown 21, L. Bailey 13, Payne 5, Williams 2.