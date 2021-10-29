5A GIRLS
After taking first in the 5A District 5-6 meet last week, the Highland girls finished fifth in the 5A state meet on Friday at Eagle Island State Park.
The Rams were behind, in order, Boise, Rocky Mountain, Mountain View and Eagle — which means that Highland was the highest-placing team from outside the Boise area.
The top Ram was Hannah Bailey, who came in 20th with a time of 19:14.2. Behind Bailey was sophomore Meredith Sanford (24th), Haylee Christensen (37th), Kimbrie Knudsen (42nd) and Grace Kosmicki (43rd).
5A BOYS
The only local boy to compete was Highland’s Jacob Van Orden. The senior came in 20th (16:27.8), missing out on his PR by less than 10 seconds.
Idaho Falls’ sophomore Luke Athay took gold with a blazing time of 15:19.8.
“I wanted to go out hard and my goal was to lead the race line to line,” said Athay. “I wanted to push the race hard the whole time.”
4A GIRLS
There was no heartbreak for Preston’s girls cross country program this team around.
The Indians placed all seven of their runners in the top 22 en route to blowing away the competition at the 4A State Championships, which took place Friday afternoon at Eagle Island State Park.
The end result was their first state title since 2008.
“It’s been their goal all year,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “You know, last year they were so close to winning it and all season that’s been the focus, and today I thought they executed the race perfectly and were able to achieve that goal.”
Preston came through with a very impressive spread in the girls competition as its top five harriers finished with 39 seconds of each other, plus all seven of them were only separated by 57 seconds.
“It’s really good,” Preston sophomore Angelie Scott said of the well-rounded performance. “It definitely feels like you have a full team behind you, that you always have them to push you and, yeah, it’s really fun.”
Scott made a major splash during her freshman season on the track as she shattered program records in the 1,600 (5:09.97) and 3,200 (11:11.11) meters. She was able to parlay that success over to the fall and was the bronze medalist Friday with a time of 19:19.
The 4A girls race was not particularly close within the top three. Preston finished with 59 points, 30 fewer than district rival Pocatello, which accumulated 30 fewer points than defending champion Skyline.
For Pocatello, it’s a second-straight trophy for a program that has been led by youngsters. Chief among them is junior Bailey Bird.
For the last two seasons, the Thunder’s steady leader has been in somewhat off a battle with Skyline’s Nelah Roberts. Roberts beat Bird in last year’s state meet, then took first at the Bob Conley Invitational by just 12 seconds. If Bird could go sub-17 minutes, she thought she’d have a chance.
Instead, Bird finished in 18:21 while Roberts came within a second of besting her PR (17:53).
“I think she ran fantastic,” Whitmer said of Bird. “I told Bailey, ‘Obviously we want you to go win that,’ but you can’t take anything away from Nelah.”
“I knew I had to start out fast like I usually do,” Roberts said. “I knew it would be all mental.”
Helping Pocatello take home a trophy, too, were a pair of sophomores. Hailey Renzello (8th, 19:31) and Taylor Bunderson (12th, 19:48) destroyed their district times to crack the top-12 and earn the Thunder a trophy.
4A BOYS
With the finish line in sight, Blackfoot senior Eli Gregory charged ahead. He’d been working for this moment for four years and imagined what it would be like to finally win a state championship.
“Every night going to sleep, especially the past week, I’ve been imagining going across that finish line,” Gregory said after celebrating a 4A cross country title Friday at Eagle Island State Park.
Gregory became the first Bronco boy to win an individual state title since 1974 and his win helped propel Blackfoot to its first boys team title since 1975.
“All the preparation, all four years of high school, has been going into this … trying to get better and better each year just for this moment,” Gregory said.
Preston was aiming for back-to-back titles on the boys side, but Blackfoot foiled those plans. Blackfoot tallied 44 points to Preston’s 57. Twin Falls was a distant third with 111 points.
“Coach (Carson) Campbell and I, we’ve just been going over (the results),” Jones said. “I mean, we put nine in the top 18 and going in, we thought if we’d get our top five in the top 20, it would put us in a great spot. ... I mean, our kids, I thought they ran great like they have all season, but Blackfoot just had one of those days.”
Nevertheless, it’s been a wildly successful four-year run for the Preston boys, which finished second to now 5A power Idaho Falls in 2018 and 2019 before breaking through with the gold trophy a year ago.
“Edison and Garrett have been our leaders all year and they’ve accomplished so much for our program,” Jones said.
Leffler capped of his high school career as a three-time all-state performer, and he earned a spot in the top 10 at state in each of his final three seasons. Leffler finished fourth Friday as traversed the 5K course in 15 minutes, 58 seconds — 15 seconds behind champion Eli Gregory of Blackfoot.
It was a breakthrough performance for Hale, who powered his way to sixth place and clocked in at 16:04. Hale was credited with the same time as Poky standout Sunny Gunn, who beat him by 42 seconds at last Thursday’s 4A Fifth District Championships. Gunn was able to nip Hale at the finish line.
“It was so awesome,” Hale said. “This summer I tried to get a lot of miles in to really improve my game, and it’s just really cool that I was able to pull it all together for this last race of the season. And to be able to be right there with Sunny Gunn at the finish, that was a cool experience.”
Gunn, who finished second to Leffler by an eyelash at the district meet, ran his needed his second-fastest time ever to beat out Hale for fifth place.
Gunn came into this cross country thought of more as an 800-meter runner in track. He had been on state cross country teams before, but was an afterthought with Shane Gard and Brevin Vaughan near the front for the Thunder.
This summer, it has been Gunn leading the charge for Pocatello — part of the reason the Thunder are lifting a trophy for the second-straight season.
The Thunder finished in fourth with 127 points, edging out Bishop Kelly by a narrow five-point margin.
“Ideally, we’re in a position to look at a trophy and for both teams to come through with that, it was awesome,” said Whitmer.
After Gunn crossed the finish line, it took a minute for the next Thunder runner to come through — which made Whitmer think maybe it would be BK holding up that fourth-place trophy.
Then Poky rattled off four runners in under 20 seconds.
Logan Rodgers (17:05.9) finished 27th. Junior Brody Burch (30th) came across five seconds later. Andrew Nielsen (31st) was only two seconds behind Burch. Then, rounding out the Thunder points, sophomore Kesler Vaughan placed 44th with a time of 17:24.1.
“I just think it was a good team effort. They never gave up,” Whitmer said. “Brody ran well, but he had some of his boys beat him. You saw it was close. I’m really proud of them.”