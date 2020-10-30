ISJ Sports

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

LAKELAND 3, PRESTON 0

PRESTON 3, NAMPA 1

At Kimberly, Preston bounced back from an opening-match loss to Lakeland to stay alive in the 4A state tournament.

The Indians lost to Lakeland, 19-25, 19-25, 16-25, before beating Nampa, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22.

Preston plays Twin Falls at 9 a.m. Saturday for the consolation championship.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

FRUITLAND 3, AMERICAN FALLS 0

KELLOGG 3, AMERICAN FALLS 0

At Twin Falls, American Falls' first trip to state in at least a decade ended with two losses.

The Beavers lost 16-25, 19-25, 9-25 to Fruitland and 22-25, 16-25, 22-25 to Kellogg, ending their season.

American Falls finished the season 18-12 and won the first district title in school history.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

WEST SIDE 3, VALLEY 0

BEAR LAKE 3, FIRTH 0

At Buhl, both West Side and Bear Lake moved on to the 2A state semifinals.

West Side beat Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-8. Kajsia Fuller had nine kills and Emma Mariscal added eight for the Pirates, who also served 12 aces as a team.

West Side (17-4) plays Melba at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the championship match.

Bear Lake used a strong start to beat Firth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.

The Bears (23-9) play Nampa Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.

1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT

GRACE 3, NORTH STAR 0

At Jerome, Grace got off to a good start at the 1A DI state tournament, sweeping North Star 25-7, 25-10, 29-27.

Sydnee Smith and Maniah Clegg each had eight kills and Sara Anderson had 17 digs for the Grizzlies (17-10), who play Troy in the state semifinals Saturday at 11:30 a.m.