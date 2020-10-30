4A STATE TOURNAMENT
LAKELAND 3, PRESTON 0
PRESTON 3, NAMPA 1
At Kimberly, Preston bounced back from an opening-match loss to Lakeland to stay alive in the 4A state tournament.
The Indians lost to Lakeland, 19-25, 19-25, 16-25, before beating Nampa, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22.
Preston plays Twin Falls at 9 a.m. Saturday for the consolation championship.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
FRUITLAND 3, AMERICAN FALLS 0
KELLOGG 3, AMERICAN FALLS 0
At Twin Falls, American Falls' first trip to state in at least a decade ended with two losses.
The Beavers lost 16-25, 19-25, 9-25 to Fruitland and 22-25, 16-25, 22-25 to Kellogg, ending their season.
American Falls finished the season 18-12 and won the first district title in school history.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
WEST SIDE 3, VALLEY 0
BEAR LAKE 3, FIRTH 0
At Buhl, both West Side and Bear Lake moved on to the 2A state semifinals.
West Side beat Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-8. Kajsia Fuller had nine kills and Emma Mariscal added eight for the Pirates, who also served 12 aces as a team.
West Side (17-4) plays Melba at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the championship match.
Bear Lake used a strong start to beat Firth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
The Bears (23-9) play Nampa Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT
GRACE 3, NORTH STAR 0
At Jerome, Grace got off to a good start at the 1A DI state tournament, sweeping North Star 25-7, 25-10, 29-27.
Sydnee Smith and Maniah Clegg each had eight kills and Sara Anderson had 17 digs for the Grizzlies (17-10), who play Troy in the state semifinals Saturday at 11:30 a.m.