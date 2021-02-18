MERIDIAN — Preslie Merrill has bounce.
The Century guard doubles as an outside hitter for the Diamondbacks' volleyball team, which is impressive when considering that she's a couple inches short of six feet.
Whenever something particularly good happens on the basketball court for the D-Backs, she puts those spring-loaded legs to work, jumping up and down with clenched fists.
It looks like she's just slammed down a spike on the volleyball court, but on Thursday, Merrill's signature celebration didn't come from her making a play, or even one of her teammates scoring.
Instead, it came with the ball out of bounds, as the referee whistled and held up five fingers to confirm that, yes, the Diamondbacks had just drawn another five-second call on Mountain Home as the Tigers tried to inbound the ball.
In Century's 55-25 first-round state tournament win over Mountain Home, the star wasn't Merrill, or Tenleigh Smith, who scored 22 points.
Instead, it was the Diamondbacks' overwhelming pressure, which blitzed the Tigers right out of the gym at Mountain View High School to send Century into the 4A state semifinals.
"It's the first round of state," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "First round is usually a tough game to get past, so we wanted to put the pedal to the metal the whole game. We didn't want to take any time, because it's basically win or go home, so we like playing fast and we kept pushing the whole time."
The Diamondbacks will play Sandpoint, the District 1-2 champions, at Mountain View at 5 p.m. Friday. A win will put them into their fourth-straight state title game.
Century has generally played a man-to-man full-court press throughout each of those previous three runs, and on Thursday, it decimated Mountain Home.
The Tigers failed to inbound the ball multiple times. When they did get it in, the long arms of Century's guards forced them into even more turnovers. For the game, the Diamondbacks forced 20 turnovers. Merrill led Century with four steals while Ashton Adamson and Taylor Smith added three apiece.
Century's intensity didn't end on defense, either. Shuler's built a recent dynasty out of overwhelming the opposition on both ends of the court. As Century's two top ballhandlers, Tenleigh Smith and Adamson can both sprint upcourt with the ball on a string and their heads up, looking for any hint of laziness from the defense that will allow the Diamondbacks to get an easy bucket.
When they get into their halfcourt offense, the D-Backs whir through their motion offense, screening, cutting, posting up and looking for any little advantage.
On Thursday, they found one on the offensive boards, crashing the glass over and over again to rack up 20 offensive rebounds to Mountain Home's eight. Merrill again led the Diamondbacks in that category with four, and again with seven total rebounds.
As the game wound down, she found herself with another reason to celebrate. This time, Merrill and the starters weren't even in the game, but they were once again jumping up and down as reserves Emmy Richards and Eloise Sandy got in the scorebook by making free throws in garbage time.
"Lots of smiles, lots of smiles and enthusiasm, and that was fun," Shuler said. "That's what we expect, that's awesome. I told the girls, don't act surprised to be here. You've earned it, now let's just go play our game."
FIRTH 58, MARSH VALLEY 49
At Middleton, Marsh Valley went cold at the worst possible time in a first-round 3A state tournament loss to Firth.
"The girls work hard, they played hard, our shots just weren't on for some reason," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "Their girls were tall and I think they got us a little worried on our shots. We were keeping right there with them and we just couldn't break above them."
Sophie Hadley and Zoie Armstrong both scored in double figures for the Eagles, who play Bonner's Ferry on Friday at Middleton at noon, with the winner advancing to the consolation championship.
BEAR LAKE 38, RIRIE 36
At Bishop Kelly, Bear Lake got multiple stops in the final minute, 40 seconds to record the program's first first-round state tournament win since 2008.
"I feel like our girls came out with really good energy. We didn't get too high or too low, I'm proud of the girls," Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said.
Lydia Johnson scored 13 points for the Bears, who gave Ririe — the No. 2 team in the state in the final 2A media poll — multiple chances down the stretch. Dallas Sutton's missed jumper as time expired was Ririe's last shot to tie or win.
Bear Lake qualified for state as the No. 4 seed out of District 5, beating No. 1 seed Aberdeen twice in the district tournament to clinch its spot.
"I really feel like we have one of the toughest districts in the state, so I knew if we could get out of our district, we could make some noise at state," Messerly said. "It's so exciting for the program, so exciting for the future of the program."
The Bears will play Grangeville, the No. 1 seed from District 1-2, Friday at 5 p.m. with a title-game berth on the line.
"They're a tough team," Messerly said. "They grind it out, the rebound the ball well, they have a girl who can shoot the lights out, but we had a tough battle today and I think we're looking forward to another one."
CENTURY 55, MOUNTAIN HOME 25
Mountain Home 5 6 6 8 — 25
Century 21 12 13 9 — 55
Mountain Home — Keener 7, Drake 6, Harper 5, Grindle 4, Floyd 3.
Century — Te. Smith 22, Merrill 8, Adamson 8, Ta. Smith 8, Bull 6, Richards 2, Sandy 1.
BEAR LAKE 38, RIRIE 36
Bear Lake 15 3 12 8
Ririe 10 11 11 4
Bear Lake — Humpherys 7, Skinner 1, Kelsey 3, Johnson 13, Crane 3, Sharp 3, Parker 8.
Ririe — Scott 2, Newman 6, Coles 3, Boone 9, Ball 5, Sutton 9, Guthrie 2.