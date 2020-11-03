5A
Highland at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Highland started getting one-dimensional last week in its first-round victory over Meridian, handing the ball to running back Kaleb Demuzio. A seven-point halftime deficit quickly turned into a 14-point playoff victory.
Demuzio carried the ball 39 times for 253 yards, a relentless attack that wore down the Trojans and seemed to inject the Rams with life.
This week, in its quarterfinal matchup with Rocky Mountain — ranked third in 5A in the final media poll — Highland will try and replicate its ground and clock dominance from a week ago.
“It’s no secret. If they’re going to run the ball, we’re going to run the ball,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “We’re going to see cold conditions and two teams that want to run and move the chains. It might come down to special teams. Return game, we have to get decent yardage on kick return, not lose yardage on punt return.”
Highland (8-2) isn’t exactly a team that has produced many quick touchdown drives. Unless Demuzio or quarterback Easton Durham breaks a big run, expect Highland to drag out long, methodical drives.
Rocky Mountain (6-0) may be the opposite. The Grizzlies have scored under 30 points just once this season — and even that came in a seven-point victory. Behind quarterback Kobe Warr, Rocky Mountain’s offense has enough playmakers to put fear into its opponents.
“They got athletes all over the field,” Mariani said. “They’re big up front, they run the ball extremely well. They give you a lot of different formations, shifts. It’s a guessing game sometimes, so you have to adjust on the run.”
Rocky Mountain also has a DI player up front in defensive end Zack Black, who had an Idaho State offer but recently committed to Montana State.
The Grizzlies went undefeated in the tough 5A District 3, a run that included wins over Mountain View and fellow ranked team Eagle. The loss to Rocky Mountain was the only blemish on Eagle’s record.
Both teams have won state championships in the past three years, with Highland winning in 2017 and Rocky Mountain in 2018.
4A
Blackfoot at Emmett, 7 p.m.
All season, Blackfoot has been ranked as one of the top three teams in 4A.
But because the Broncos were in a conference with another one of those teams, Skyline, they were pushed down to the No. 7 seed in the 4A state playoff bracket — and that’s reared its head this week, as Blackfoot has a tough matchup against Emmett in the state quarterfinals.
Both teams have near-identical records — Blackfoot is at 8-1, with Emmett at 8-2. They were two spots away from each other in the final 4A poll, with Blackfoot at No. 2 and Emmett at No. 4. And they both had convincing wins last week in the first round of the playoffs — Emmett beat Minico 35-0 and Blackfoot beat Vallivue 42-12.
“Emmett, they do a lot of things on offense and the kids play real hard,” Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. “All the way around, you see them make plays on special teams, sound offense and they play multiple defensive schemes.”
Emmett junior quarterback Caden Young can throw the ball — he has 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns this year — but the Huskies’ main strength is on the ground.
Westyn Smith had 1,474 yards running and Young added 1,154 to give Emmett a 1-2 punch in the backfield.
“Their quarterback is a real quarterback, and throws and runs the ball real well,” Ackley said. “Their running back also plays defensive end. He’s a real good athlete and makes a lot of plays.”
Senior Axel Sanchez had 95 total tackles.
Blackfoot has leaned more towards throwing the ball with quarterback Jace Grimmett, but the Broncos do have one of the top ground-game weapons in Idaho in returning all-state running back Teegan Thomas.
“Teegan Thomas, he’s a phenomenal competitor,” Ackley said. “He’s an extremely hard worker and he’s blessed athletically. If you see him play, he plays above his size. He moves the ball down the field and, the other thing you love about Teegan, is that he puts the team ahead of himself.”
Bishop Kelly at Century, 7 p.m.
Travis Hobson knows his Century team didn’t play its best game last week in a 17-14 win over Lakeland. He also knows that the Diamondbacks (6-3) will have to step it up this week against Bishop Kelly.
“I’m partially confident, part nervous and scared to death, it depends what day and what film you’re watching,” Hobson said. “They’re good, efficient, powerful, strong. It makes me nervous.
“They know they should win every time they step on the field, and to overcome those expectations as an opposing team is difficult, but I think we’re one of the teams that can do it.”
The Knights (7-1) haven’t lost since their first game of the season, are ranked No. 3 in 4A and are going for the Gate City sweep after beating Pocatello 35-0 in the first round last week.
Hobson and the Century staff have some experience with Bishop Kelly. The two coaching staffs are close, and the teams often go to the same camps in the summer.
That means there won’t be many surprises in the gameplan Friday — not that there would be anyway.
“They haven’t changed, they’re a power running football team,” Hobson said. “They can spread it out, but they’re probably the only team in Idaho that still runs the Maryland I-formation. They’ll triple stack the I. ... They’re a clock control team, keep the ball on the ground, so we’ll have to force them into a mistake, put them in third and long.”
Quarterback Keegan Croteau is a threat to run and pass, and also plays strong safety. Running back Seth Knothe is a bruiser who scored four touchdowns against Pocatello last week.
Led by those two, the Knights have scored more than 30 points in every game but this season, a 27-23 win against Middleton.
But Hobson is confident his team has some matchup advantages that put the Diamondbacks in good position to slow down BK. Simply put, he thinks his secondary will be able to hold up in single coverage, allowing the Diamondbacks to devote more resources to stopping the run.
“The running game comes down to numbers and the passing game comes down to matchups,” Hobson said. “We can pack the box and get numbers, and in the secondary, I like our matchups. I have no problem putting any of our defensive backs on an island and letting them play football. I’ll put eight in the box, match up with their eight.”
3A
Snake River at Kimberly, Thurs., 7 p.m.
In the first game of their season, Snake River blew a late lead and lost 30-26 against Kimberly. In their first game of the playoffs, the Panthers will have a chance to get revenge.
“When we played this team, we were up eight points with a minute-and-a-half left in the game,” Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. “They got some really fortunate breaks. For us, it was a debacle, and it kind of was a catalyst for our season where we had some opportunities and kind of blew it.”
As Harrison hinted towards, that kicked off a bad stretch to start the season for Snake River, which lost its first four games of the season and, despite winning 3A District 5, finished at 3-5.
Playing Kimberly (8-1) again with a clean slate will give the Panthers a chance to kick off their playoff run in better fashion — not that it will be easy.
After beating Snake River to start the season, the Bulldogs ripped off six more wins to start the season, running their record to 7-0 and rising to No. 1 in the 3A media poll before suffering their only loss, a 36-35 setback against Gooding.
They ranked third in the final media poll.
“They’re a spread offense and they like to throw the ball, lots of quick screens,” Harrison said. “The vertical passing game, they throw the fade and the vertical ball real well. Defensively, they have really fast kids. They’re not super big, but they’re really fast.”
Junior quarterback Heath Owens is the trigger for Kimberly’s offense, but the Bulldogs’ real weapons lie at wide receiver. Harrison called senior wideout Brett Bronson “one of the best high school players I’ve seen at any level.”
Kimberly also has a freshman phenom, Gatlin Bair, who the Bulldogs use on jet sweeps and quick passes to weaponize his speed.
As for defense, the 26 points Snake River scored in the opener are the second-most the Bulldogs have given up this season.
One potential under-the-factor could be special teams. Kimberly returned a kickoff for a touchdown, had multiple other big returns, and recovered an onside kick in the season opener.
With a win, Snake River advances to the semifinals for the second year in a row.
“We’re excited that we have the opportunity to play,” Harrison said. “The whole thing could have went south real fast with COVID and everything, so we’re grateful that we have another opportunity to keep playing football.”
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
Bear Lake at Firth, 3 p.m.
Ryan Messerly made his team watch their horror show from September, when Firth turned a one-point halftime lead against Messerly’s Bear Lake into a 21-point clobbering.
When the Bears rewatched the tape of the game, they saw the 13-7 lead they took. They saw the turnovers that plagued them, including a pick-six to end the first half. And they saw their lackadaisical second-half effort.
“Our minds decided to stay in the locker room,” Messerly said of that performance. “They’re thinking of that revenge. Like, ‘I can see what I’ve done and I can see what I need to do.’”
On Friday, the Bears (5-4) will travel to Firth (6-3), trying to get their revenge in the quarterfinals of the 2A football playoffs.
One guy they’ll need to stop to make that happen is Firth’s sophomore quarterback Gage Vasquez.
“He’s not very big, but he is shifty,” Messerly said. “He can break off a 20-yard run without even working. When we played him, he would just bust our coverage. We would try and lay the wood on him and he would just throw it over the top of us.”
But Bear Lake has a stud quarterback of its own. Senior Owen Teuscher is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound gunslinger. He’s already broken his own school record for single-season passing yards and will likely break his school touchdown record this week.
What Teuscher can’t do is throw picks. And Bear Lake’s running backs can’t put the ball on the ground. Against Firth, the Bears’ margin for error is thin.
“Defensively, that’s a solid team,” Messerly said. “There are not too many teams that score a lot on them. They have a lot of speed on their defense and they utilize that — so you’re not going to have a one-play, 80-yard drive.”
That means that, despite Teuscher’s cannon, the game may come down to the trenches.
“What needs to happen this week is our line needs to have their best game,” Messerly said. “That’s really what we focused on this week.”
Soda Springs at North Fremont, 6 p.m.
After winning their first playoff game since 2007 last week, the Soda Springs Cardinals travel to undefeated North Fremont in the quarterfinals.
The Huskies (7-0) have sat second in the 2A media poll behind West Side all season, and only two of their seven have been closer than two scores — and that includes a 16-point win over fellow playoff team Firth, which stretches the limits of that definition.
But having been underdogs all season and already made history once, the Cardinals aren’t backing down.
“We feel good as a staff and as a team,” Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said. “We’re healthy, focused on playing our best game regardless of who we’re playing. Our focus the last four weeks is just not being satisfied with where we are. No matter what, if we can play our very best football and be in a position to win, that’s all we can ask of these guys and all we can expect from them.”
The Cardinals (5-3) have now won four games in a row, and didn’t rest on their laurels after their big win last week.
“I was impressed on Monday with our focus and energy in practice,” Evans said. “I didn’t feel like there was any of the, ‘We made it this far and now we can coast.’ They were just as fired up as the week before, and I was impressed with that from our senor leadership.”
North Fremont can win with offense — the Huskies scored 40 or more points three times this year running their veer option — but their defense might be even better.
The Huskies had two shutouts and two other games where they gave up just six points.
“It’s probably the best D-line we’ve faced this year,” Evans said. “Extremely good. They’re very physical and they’re disciplined on defense. If you get a yard, you’ve earned it.”
Grangeville at West Side, Sat., noon
By virtue of a district title, West Side opens its state title defense this week against Grangeville this week after getting a bye through the first round.
As expected, the Pirates (8-0), who have been a unanimous No. 1 in the 2A media poll all season, received the No. 1 seed when the bracket was reseeded following the first round.
Not that West Side coach Tyson Moser thinks that designation has done much for his team, particularly in the choice of opponent.
“(Grangeville) is definitely better than an 8-seed,” Moser said. “They’ve had some games canceled due to COVID, so their MaxPreps ranking is not really reflective of what they actually are. They’re going to be tough.
“They’re going to run the ball, play-action pass, similar to us, so it might come down to whoever executes better.”
Moser might be giving the visitors a chance, but make no mistake, the Pirates are a big favorite here.
Dating back to last season, West Side has now won 18 games in a row.
The Pirates’ defense has been typically dominant, posting a shutout in four games and allowing just six points in two others.
Their closest calls — a 14-6 win over Marsh Valley and a 7-0 win over Bear Lake — have come when the offense couldn’t get going.
“The only times we’ve struggled offensively is when we hurt ourselves with penalties,” Moser said. “The Marsh Valley game was close, but that’s always traditionally been a defensive game. As long as we can keep the penalties under control, we should be fine.”
The Pirates returned plenty of players from their state title team a year ago, including quarterback Blaize Brown, running back Cage Brokens, receiver/defensive back Bryler Shurtliff and linebacker Taze Stegelmeier.
If they repeat their run through the playoffs, they’ll bring West Side its fourth state title since 2010, a feat that only Bishop Kelly in 4A and Declo in 2A can match among 11-man teams (although Coeur d’Alene can also win its fourth since 2010 this year).
“The kids believe in what we do, and I think that’s most important,” Moser said. “They believe they we can run the ball against anybody. It’s been proven right to them so many times that they don’t question it. If they believe in you and believe what they’re doing is right, they can play aggressive and play fast, and that’s what we want to do.”
1A DI STATE PLAYOFFS
Grace at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Not only was Grace lucky enough to draw Prairie — the best team in 1A DI — in its quarterfinal state playoff matchup, but the Grizzlies also get to make a 10-hour drive in the process.
It’s not ideal. Grace coach Brandon Sanchez knows that. But last week, with slightly-better odds, the Grizzlies made a five-hour trip and knocked off Clearwater Valley. Perhaps, Sanchez thinks, they can do it again.
“That brings us more confidence going into this week,” he said. “There are a lot of times you go into these games where we’re the 8-seed and Prairie is the No. 1 seed and the defending state champions. That’s hard … (My seniors) have been around the block a while and they keep things up and keep things positive.”
Sanchez has gotten on his team quite a lot this year. There’s just so many times they’ve beaten themselves with small mistakes, or dumb penalties, or assignment errors, or lapses in judgment. Sometimes, the Grizzlies can overcome them — as they did against Clearwater, which almost pulled off a more than 20-point comeback. Other times, the stream of errors sinks Grace (4-4).
Sanchez did a thorough assessment of his team this week, choosing to throw new blood onto the field and demote those who he didn’t feel were handling the pressure correctly.
To beat Prairie (6-0), he knows he needs to pull out all the stops.
“Prairie, they’re balanced. They run the counters really well and they do screens real well — so if you rush at them, they’re just throw out those screens,” Sanchez said. “And they’re big.”
Sanchez fawned over the size of Prairie’s senior offensive guard and defensive lineman Dean Johnson — a 235-pound “man-beast,” Sanchez joked. “Even in the team photos he looks like a coach.”
Along with Johnson, Prairie has running back Brody Hasselstrom — who, in a win over Kamiah earlier this season, ran for 213 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries — and quarterback Cole Schlader.
“He kind of throws sidearm and he’s fairly accurate, but he’s much more effective running the ball,” Sanchez said of Schlader. “They run a true option where they watch the defensive end, and he either hands the ball off or pulls it.”
Sanchez said he’ll probably always send his defensive end at Schlader, which may put the fate of the game in the hands of his linebackers and secondary, which will have to collapse into the gaps to stop Hasselstrom and Prairie’s other ball-carriers.
But, of course, there are concerns there, too.
“They get looking in the backfield instead of doing what they should,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been trying to get our defensive backs and linebackers to watch the guys they’re covering.”
1A DII STATE PLAYOFFS
North Gem at Dietrich, 6 p.m.
Corry Hatch is just happy his team gets a shot at revenge. His North Gem squad fell to Dietrich — the No. 2 team in the 1A DII classification — by just 10 points in the regular season, which is a nail-biter by the Blue Devils’ standards.
Since beating the Cowboys, Dietrich (7-0) has played in three games, winning by a combined score of 176-6. In other words, North Gem (4-5) is heavy underdogs. Which, for Hatch, is nothing new.
“My message to the team is, it’s been a long time since our team made it this far. No one respects us. No one in the state believes in us,” Hatch said. “We’re in the round of eight. All the algorithms and stuff don’t give us any credit — and I’m fine with that.”
In its late-September loss to Dietrich, North Gem was down just four in the final period before giving up two fourth-down conversions that led to a late Dietrich touchdown drive.
Still, the close game gives the Cowboys hope for Friday.
“We’re feeling really good. If you look at all of Dietrich’s games, no one played them as tough as us,” Hatch said. “Our guys are really excited to play Dietrich. They know that Dietrich got away with one at our house.”
The Blue Devils are led by their quarterback, Brady Power, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound dual-threat option. Against North Gem, he took the first snap of the game in for a touchdown.
Hatch said Dietrich reminded him a lot of his own team. None of the guys are behemoths but they always seem to put eight fantastic athletes on the field, which never makes for an easy, or predictable, game.
“They don’t intimidate you size-wise, but those dudes are tough and fast,” Hatch said. “They’re pretty confident doing what they do. If they’re struggling to throw the ball, they’re fine running it.”
That last part may be important on Saturday. The wind is supposed to be blowing more than 15 mph with temperatures dipping into the 40s, conditions that should lead to more running.
For North Gem, that’s a blessing. The Cowboys use the flexbone offense, which is built on short runs out of, usually, a triple-option set. In other words, if North Gem is throwing the ball, something went wrong.
Behind quarterback Bridger Hatch, the junior who’s nearly a lock to gain 300 total yards a week, North Gem thinks the weather could be the perfect pairing with its offense.
“Sure wouldn’t hurt us,” Hatch said, before describing what Bridger did so well in the Cowboys’ first meeting with Dietrich. “He did a really good job reading out the option. Dietrich, they have really good athletes, which makes that a little bit harder.
“In that game, he was able to really facilitate the ball and let the system take care of him. When he lets that happen, all of a sudden his job gets much easier.”