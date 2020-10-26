With the state cross country championships moved to Pocatello this weekend, the spotlight falls on a big rivalry between two local teams.
Pocatello and Preston’s boys teams have been two of the strongest 4A programs in the state for years.
When they faced off at the 4A District 5 championships last week, Preston put four runners in the top seven to win with 27 points to Pocatello’s 38.
That race had just one other team, Century, on the course with the two Indians.
They’ll have more competition during the state race, which is scheduled to start at 12:15 on Friday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, but those extra teams might not be able to prevent it from coming down to Poky and Preston.
“They’re the top two teams in the state at the 4A level, for sure,” Highland coach Doug Hopster said.
Pocatello’s Shane Gard has the top 5K time in the state among 4A boys runners this year, running 15 minutes, 40.6 seconds at the Dani Bates Invitational on Oct. 1.
He edged out Preston’s Sam Jeppsen at the district meet, running 15:52.8 to Jeppsen’s 15:56.3.
Jeppsen’s time made him the fourth-fastest runner in 4A so far this year.
Pocatello’s Brevin Vaughan is sixth on that list, with Preston’s Edison Leffler 11th.
The hypothetical meet feature on athletic.net, which simulates races if everybody runs their season-best time, has Preston just outpointing Pocatello in a hypothetical 4A race, 75 to 78.
“If you go back and look at state results, on the boys side, for I don’t know how many years, one of the two of us has finished in the top three, because we’ve been very strong at state,” Pocatello coach Shannon Whitmer said. “I honestly think Preston and Poky, especially on the boys side, are some of the best teams in the state.”
Preston won an IHSAA boys cross country title in 2007, but Pocatello won five straight under Whitmer from 2011 to 2015.
In recent years, the power in 4A shifted to Idaho Falls, which has won the last three boys titles, but with the Tigers now in 5A, there’s an opening again — and both Pocatello and Preston are determined to seize it.
“We’ve had a great season, both Pocatello and Preston, we’ve gone back and forth all season,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “I think we’ve beaten each other head-to-head a couple times each. We’re looking forward to (state). It could come down to one place here, one place there, so everybody has to do their job and run well.”
Here what’s to watch for in the other races this weekend.
5A
There isn’t much local interest, but the 5A races will bring a chance to watch greatness as Borah’s Nathan Green toes the line at an IHSAA cross country championship for the final time in his career.
Green, one of the most decorated runners in Idaho history, is a three-time Idaho Gatorade athlete of the year, twice in cross country and once in track.
The Borah senior, ranked nationally as the No. 1 cross country recruit in the Class of 2021 by MileSplit, has committed to run at Washington.
Green’s season-best time of 14:54.0 is nearly a minute faster than any other 5A runner this year — in fact, only five other runners in the classification are within a minute.
Despite that, the Lions are not the favorite, a distinction that resides with Idaho Falls.
The Tigers, led by Mitchell and Luke Athay — both of whom have run under 16 minutes this year — are projected to have six runners in the top 40.
Highland qualified two individual runners to the boys race. Hopster said that Jared Harden, whose PR is just over 16 minutes, could have a shot at a top-five finish, while Jacob Van Orden could contend for a top-20 spot and an all-state nod.
Expect Boise schools to dominate in the girls race, with Boise High projected to win comfortably over Mountain View and Eagle. Eagle’s Lizzie Dildine has the fastest time in the classification.
4A
Preston and Pocatello, as mentioned, are expected to duel for the boys title, with Gard and Jeppsen — plus a few others, like Sandpoint’s Nikolai Braedt — going head-to-head for the individual title.
If a team was to gatecrash that party at the top, it could be Sandpoint, a northern team that neither Whitmer nor Jones knows much about.
Blackfoot, led by Eli Gregory, could have a shot at a trophy, which are given to the top four teams.
If the Preston boys win, the girls could make it a clean sweep.
Led by Angelie Scott, the Indians are projected to finish second behind Skyline, with Pocatello third. Preston has four freshman in their top five.
Nampa’s Cassandra Vazquez and Bonneville’s Alivia Johnson both have times at least 30 seconds faster than anyone else in the classification this year.
Pocatello’s Bailey Bird, with the fifth-fastest time in the classification this year, will be in the hunt for a podium spot.
3A
Snake River has a solid chance at a win in the boys race, as the Panthers have two of the top four runners in the classification this year.
Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High both ran 16:48 for Snake River at the Firth Invitational on Oct. 14.
There is a gap from the those two to the Panthers’ other runners, though, which has them projected to finish second behind Sugar-Salem.
Coeur d’Alene Charter’s Logan Davis has the overall top time.
The girls race is also expected to be contested among Southeast Idaho teams, but this time it’s Snake River projected to beat Sugar-Salem for the win.
The Panthers’ Hailey Raymond has the third-fastest time in 3A this year, with their other runners all in the top 16. The Diggers have two in the top four, but their third runner doesn’t show up until 18th, giving Snake River an advantage.
McCall-Donnelly’s Sophie McManus has the top time by nearly a minute, and is the only girl in the classification to break 19 minutes so far this year.
2A
Yes, Soda Springs is projected to win its 15th-straight girls title at 2A — but just barely.
The Cardinals, led by Brynlee Simmons, are projected by athletic.net to outpoint Salmon 101 to 108 in a very close race, with Bear Lake third with 111 points.
With the spreads so tight, moving up a place or down a place could make a huge difference in the final standings.
Wendell’s Jessica Duran has the top time this season, but West Side freshman Aubrie Barzee and Bear Lake junior Elise Kelsey are contenders with the second- and third-best times, respectively.
Salmon, with five of the top 11 runners, is projected to cruise to victory on the boys side, with Soda Springs second.
The two teams have combined to win the last seven titles, with Soda winning five straight starting in 2013 and Salmon capturing the last two.
Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander has the top time.
1A
Grace and Rockland could both be in the hunt for a trophy in the boys race, with the Grizzlies projected fourth and the Bulldogs fifth.
Grace’s Cole Wilkerson has the third-best time in the classification this season, a 16:30.7 PR at the Bob Conley Invite, while Liberty Charter’s Connor Gardner has the top overall time at 15:58.0.
On the girls side, Rockland is again projected fifth, with Grace eighth.
The Bulldogs’ Kamber Smith is the top local runner, with the 10th-fastest time in the classification coming in.
Raft River has the top two times with Kaybree and Karlee Christensen, and is expected to win easily.