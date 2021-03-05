3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 56, TETON 47
At Columbia HS, Marsh Valley advanced to the 3A state title game with a 56-47 win over Teton on Friday.
The Eagles are now one victory away from joining the 1988 Marsh Valley team as the only two boys basketball state-championship-winning squads in program history.
And to get there, Marsh Valley hardly had a scare. The Eagles led by eight at halftime and had a double-digit advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Though M.V. struggled behind the arc (it went 3-18 from deep), it shot 30 free throws and scored a dozen more points than Teton from the charity stripe.
Junior guard Payton Howe scored a game-high 17 points and senior Bracken Howell contributed 16 for the Eagles.
Marsh Valley (21-5) will play in the 3A State Championship Game against the winner of Snake River/McCall-Donnelly at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 56, TETON 47
Teton 12 8 9 18 — 47
Marsh Valley 19 9 12 16 — 56
Teton — Re. Nelson 14, Thompson 7, J. Heuseveldt 6, Vontz 6, Hess 6, H. Heuseveldt 3, Castro 3, Kunz 2.
Marsh Valley — Howe 17, B. Howell 16, Hansen 9, Roche 7, K. Howell 3, Belnap 2, S. Howell 2.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 30, NEW PLYMOUTH 25
At Eagle HS, Bear Lake prevailed in an offensive sloppiest to edge New Plymouth 30-25 and advance to the 2A consolation championship.
“Neither team could hit a shot,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We didn’t even scratch the surface of playing our best.”
After scoring only 44 points in a loss to Ambrose during the first round of the state tournament on Thursday, Bear Lake’s offensive slump continued.
“We had an emotional week last week. We played well in the conference tournament. Then we come up here, we knew Ambrose was going to shoot well and we had a chance to take an early lead,” Carlsen said. “We never got clicking on offense. Same thing happened tonight.
“In eight quarters of basketball, we’ve maybe had one or two three-minute stretches where we’ve looked good … It wasn’t like we weren’t getting good looks. They zoned us and we should be salivating when teams zoned us but we just couldn’t get anything to drop.”
Though it was ugly, it still ended in a victory for Bear Lake. The Bears scored zero points in the second quarter but held New Plymouth to just 11 points through the first three quarters. After scoring a 19 points on Thursday, Bear Lake guard Brady Shaul notched a game-high 11 followed up by 8 apiece from Owen Teuscher and Matthew Hammond.
“I told them after the game, “We got the win. It wasn’t pretty. But I guarantee New Plymouth would love to have it. We have the chance to take home a trophy,” Carlsen said. “There’s only three teams that get to end on a win. It’s a chance to end with a trophy.”
Bear Lake (18-9) plays Melba in the 2A consolation championship at Eagle HS on Saturday at 10 a.m.
BEAR LAKE 30, NEW PLYMOUTH 25
New Plymouth 5 3 3 14 — 25
Bear Lake 9 0 12 9 — 30
New Plymouth — Arritola 6, Ray 6, M. Hall 6, A. Hall 3, Lindman 2, Hawker 1, Scheske 1.
Bear Lake — Shaul 11, Teuscher 8, Hammond 8, Beresford 3.
1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT
LAKESIDE 67, GRACE 63 OT
At Vallivue HS, Grace dropped its sixth overtime game this season, falling 67-63 to Lakeside in the 1A DI 3rd-place game on Friday.
“It was back-and-forth in the fourth quarter. In overtime, we lost a couple of their kids at times and they got some easy buckets,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “The kid who scored 32 points, (Jayson Hall) he hit a big 3 in regulation to tie it up with about a minute and a half left.”
After finishing as runner-ups last season, Grace had its sights set on higher accolades than a fourth-place trophy. If it gives them any solace, the Lapwai team that beat them in the semifinals went on to the win the title and the Grizzlies luck in overtime has been cruel this season.
Still, there were some positives. On Friday, Ty Gilbert scored 14 and senior Gage Stoddard again led the way, netting a team-high 24 points. Stoddard finished his three-game state tournament run with an impressive 74 total points.
“We really had a chance to still win that game. We came up short but we put ourselves in a position to win the game.”
“I always give a lot of credit to the seniors,” Lloyd said. “They’ve just been a good example of hard workers … Going forward, there’s a good group of young kids coming. Them being a part of these state tournament runs the last two years, I’m excited about the next couple years.”
Grace finished 4th in the 1A DI State Tournament and wrapped the year with an 11-14 record.
LAKESIDE 67, GRACE 63 OT
Grace 15 8 22 14 4 — 63
Lakeside 15 17 13 14 8 — 67
Grace — Stoddard 24, Gilbert 14, P. Anderson 8, T. Draper 7, T. Anderson 6, D. Draper 4.
Lakeside — J. Hall 32, Brown 23, Spotted Horse 9, Matt 3.
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT
ROCKLAND 74, RICHFIELD 46
At Caldwell HS, Rockland rolled to a 74-46 win over Richfield on Friday, finishing 3rd in the 1A DII State Tournament.
“It’s the icing on the cake for the season,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “We’ve battled. Adversity has hit us. But to finish the season 3rd out of 32 teams is a huge accomplishment for the program, the seniors and the community.”
On Thursday, Rockland mounted a comeback but couldn’t edge out Garden Valley in the semifinal. A day later, after G.V won the state title and Rockland thrashed it’s third-place opponent, it’s tough for the Bulldogs to not play the what-if game.
“You want to the lose to the champion. It makes you feel better like, hey, you had to go through the champion,” Neal said. “On the flip chance, it is frustrating because you beat if you beat those guys, we match up really well with Dietrich. We took our frustration and confidence out today.”
Indeed, they did. Rockland led by 14 after the first quarter and never looked back. Teauge Matthews finished with 15. Levi Farr notched 11. And senior guard Braden Permann ended his illustrious Rockland career with 24 points. The Bulldogs’ 1,000-point scorer tallied a combined 57 points in his three state tournament games this year.
With 3:27 remaining, Neal made sure Permann’s career ended properly. He sent Braden’s younger brother, Gavin, to sub Braden out for the final time. The two brothers embraced on the court, tears welling in Braden’s eyes as he waltzed over to Neal. They shared tears and a hug, two men who arrived at Rockland four years ago thanked each other for the journey.
“We told each other, ‘Thanks for all you’ve done.” And he said, ‘I love you, coach.” That’s a tough one. The amount of success that kid brought to the program is immeasurable,” Neal said. “I’ve never been part of a program with a kid that’s more determined, more coachable, more hard-working. He is the — I don’t even know how to say it — the person that a coach loves 100% of the time.”
Grace finished 3rd in the 1A DII State Tournament and wrapped the year with a 21-7 record.
ROCKLAND 74, RICHFIELD 46
Richfield 7 8 11 20 — 46
Rockland 21 11 28 14 — 74
Richfield — Perkes 26, Fuchs 8, Kent 5, Lucero 3, Melendrez 2, Loughmiller 2.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 24, T. Matthews 15, Farr 8, Bri. Permann 7, Meritt 6, W. Matthews 5, Parish 4, Neal 2, Hall 2, W. Hendrickson 1.
NORTH GEM 65, CAREY 56
At Caldwell HS, North Gem took home the 1A DII consolation championship with a 65-56 win over Carey on Friday.
“Lot of satisfaction,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “It wasn’t the color trophy we came to get but it was defiantly cool to come away with something. It’s satisfying. Every division, only three teams get to end on a win.”
For a minute, North Gem looked like it would be going home empty handed.
“We went down three at the end of the third quarter,” Corta said. “They just went on a run late in that third quarter and took a three-point lead going into the fourth. Garrett Leavitt hit a big 3 for us coming out of the gate in the fourth quarter. Then we finished the rest of the quarter on a 20-11 run.”
Logan Corta scored a game-high 25 points followed by 23 from guard James Bodily, who finished the state tournament with a combined 79 points. The two seniors were the backbone of the Cowboys’ team this season. Replacing them will not be an easy task.
“It’s going to be tough. That senior class has meant a lot to this program,” Tracey Corta said. “Their leadership, you don’t find that with every group of seniors. It’s amazing to have them. We’re going to miss them.
“We have a really strong junior class, too. Having them come to the state tournament two years in a row, they saw what that senior crew did and I hope they’ll learn from that.”
North Gem earned the 1A DII consolation championship, finishing its season with a 23-3 record.
NORTH GEM 65, CAREY 56
North Gem 8 20 14 23 — 65
Carey 9 14 22 11 — 56
North Gem — Corta 25, Bodily 23, Leavitt 7, Low 3, Hatch 2, Setser 2, Cooper 2, Freeman 1.
Carey — Parke 22, Smith 19, Simpson 6, Sparrow 4, Villanueva 3, Bennion .