BOISE -- Luke Smellie made a promise on Dec. 13, after Middleton beat Preston to snap the Indians' 30-game home winning streak.
"We'll come back better than this, I promise," he said in part.
Preston hasn't lost since, and is one win away from another 4A state title.
Smellie's jump shot with 25 seconds remaining was the final basket of Friday's heart-stopping 4A state semifinal at Borah High School, which No. 1 Preston won 51-50 over No. 2 Middleton to reach the state title game for the fifth year in a row.
"We knew all year we were going to have to go through them," the senior point guard said Friday. "We stepped up tonight. We did it for Preston. Everyone was here to support us and we didn't let them down."
PHOTOS: Preston-Middleton basketball
Smellie's pull-up, mid-range jumper gave Preston a 51-50 lead after Middleton went up 50-49 a half-minute earlier.
But that was hardly the final dramatic play of the game.
Preston senior Garrett Ward got a hand on a Middleton pass during the Vikings' next trip down the floor, and a scrum for the loose ball resulted in a tie-up. The possession arrow gave the ball back to Preston with 11.1 seconds to go.
But the Indians gave the ball back a few seconds later. Middleton hounded Preston into an errant pass during a press break, stole it, and the Vikings' Tyler Robinett drew a blocking foul with 5.2 ticks on the clock.
After a timeout, Robinett had a chance to win it for Middleton. The 6-foot-7 senior got the ball in the corner, backed down his defender, spun and fired a 15-foot fadeaway that was short off the rim. The buzzer sounded and Preston's celebration ensued.
The win was the 21st in a row for Preston (24-1), which avenged its only loss of the season -- a 62-53 slip-up to Middleton (22-4) on Dec. 13.
"It was just whoever played harder, whoever wanted it more," Smellie said. "And we did."
Smellie's go-ahead score in the fourth quarter marked the eighth and final lead change of the game. The Indians entered the frame trailing 40-37 and got down 44-39 before a 5-0 run tied it at 44-44 with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.
Ty Hyde scored down low to make it 46-44 and, after a Middleton free throw, Smellie scored to put Preston up 48-45.
Sy Eaton drilled a 3-pointer to knot it at 48-all with 3:12 on the clock, and Hyde's free throw gave Preston a 49-48 edge with 2:02 to go in the game.
Robinett hit a jumper -- similar to his would-be game-winner -- just inside the 1-minute mark to give Middleton a 50-49 lead and set up the game's final sequence.
"Just hoping that clock would hit zero," Preston coach Tyler Jones said of the game's final moments. "Great game. It's too bad one team had to lose."
The game's atmosphere was fit for a championship, as fans from both schools packed the gym so full, spectators were turned away at the door. Middleton fans' chants of "I believe that we will win" were met with "Take it back" from the Indians' faithful before the game tipped, and then "You can't guard him" from both sides as stars Robinett and Hyde traded baskets.
Once the score went final, "Take it back," Preston's state tournament motto urging the Indians to return to the top of 4A boys basketball, drowned out all other noise at the Borah High gym.
"We knew it'd be a battle," Jones said of a game that neither team led by more than six points. "I'm just proud of our kids. A couple times, it looked like we were maybe down and out, and they kept fighting and found a way.
"Kind of like our theme, 'take it back,' they weren't going to be denied."
Hyde led Preston with 21 points and eight rebounds, helping the Indians win the rebounding battle 31-23. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior post was held to seven points in his first meeting with Middleton, but muscled his way into the paint Friday, going 8 for 15 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Smellie added 16 points and nine assists. The 6-foot-2 senior made tough baskets inside, drew seven fouls and never left the court as Preston's tone-setter on offense.
Robinett, who entered the state tournament averaging 17.0 points per game, had 12 against Preston. The Indians' zone defense forced Robinett, a College of Idaho commit, out to the perimeter, where he was 0 for 6 on 3-pointers.
Preston slowed Idaho Falls star Keynion Clark in Thursday's first round and did the same with Robinett in the semis.
"Robinett's just a stud. We tried to make him shoot from the outside as much as we could," Jones said. "Postseason, defense wins and that's what we're trying to do, just make them earn their baskets and make other guys beat us."
Up next:
Preston plays Moscow at 6 p.m. Saturday for the state title at the Ford Idaho Center. A win would give the Indians their fourth title in the last five years.
Preston lost in last year's title game after winning the previous three.
"It doesn't do you any good if you lose tomorrow," Jones said. "We've got to finish it now."
Middleton plays Kuna at 11 a.m. for third place.
PRESTON 51, MIDDLETON 50
Preston 11 15 11 14 -- 51
Middleton 10 12 18 10 -- 50
Preston -- Hyde 21, Hobson 3, Dunn 2, Smellie 16, Harris 4, Ward 5.
Middleton -- Foote 3, Eaton 9, Cowdery 15, Robinett 12, Stucki 5, Medaris 6.