HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL Softball roundup: Malad captures 2A state championship By JOURNAL STAFF May 20, 2022 Malad earned the 2A state championship with a 12-4 win over West Jefferson Saturday afternoon at Orofino High.To get there, the Dragons dispatched North Fremont 10-0 in the first round, beat New Plymouth 3-2 in the second round and topped St. Maries 1-0, securing a spot in Saturday's title game.Here are complete District 5 results from the softball state tournaments. Friday's results5ASkyview 9, Highland 0Eagle 13, Highland 3The Rams go 0-2 at the 5A state tournament.4APocatello 8, Hillcrest 4Twin Falls 9, Pocatello 7Lakeland 8, Pocatello 5The Thunder exit the 4A state tournament with a 1-2 record.3ASouth Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 3Buhl 11, Marsh Valley 10The Eagles go 0-2 at the 3A state tournament.2AMalad 10, North Fremont 0Malad 3, New Plymouth 2