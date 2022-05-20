Malad earned the 2A state championship with a 12-4 win over West Jefferson Saturday afternoon at Orofino High.

To get there, the Dragons dispatched North Fremont 10-0 in the first round, beat New Plymouth 3-2 in the second round and topped St. Maries 1-0, securing a spot in Saturday’s title game.

Here are complete District 5 results from the softball state tournaments.

Friday’s results

5A

Skyview 9, Highland 0

Eagle 13, Highland 3

The Rams go 0-2 at the 5A state tournament.

4A

Pocatello 8, Hillcrest 4

Twin Falls 9, Pocatello 7

Lakeland 8, Pocatello 5

The Thunder exit the 4A state tournament with a 1-2 record.

3A

South Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 3

Buhl 11, Marsh Valley 10

The Eagles go 0-2 at the 3A state tournament.

2A

Malad 10, North Fremont 0

Malad 3, New Plymouth 2

