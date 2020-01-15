Soda Springs was a unanimous No. 1 pick in the most recent high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.
The Cardinals (13-2) received all six first-place votes in 2A to retain their No. 1 spot in the poll.
Century (11-3) remained at No. 2 in 4A, while local foes Preston (13-4) and Blackfoot (11-5) joined the Diamondbacks at No. 4 and 5 in 4A, respectively.
Grace (12-3) came in at No. 4 in 1A DI, while Rockland (13-2) was tied for fourth in 1A DII.
Timberline (15-1), Bonneville (14-0), Sugar-Salem (13-1), Lapwai (13-1) and Carey (10-1) are the No. 1-ranked teams in 5A, 4A, 3A, 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL
records through Jan. 14
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (4) 15-1 28 1
2. Mountain View (2) 12-2 26 2
3. Boise 11-4 17 3
4. Lake City 10-5 9 5
5. Meridian 10-6 7 4
Other receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2, Post Falls 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 14-0 30 1
2. Century 11-3 20 2
3. Caldwell 11-2 14 3
4. Preston 13-4 8 4
5. Blackfoot 11-5 7 5
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Kuna 3, Middleton 3
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Parma 12-2 22 2
3. Timberlake 10-4 20 3
4. Teton 11-4 11 4
5. Kellogg 9-3 5 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 2
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 13-2 30 1
2. Cole Valley 11-3 23 2
3. Melba 13-2 19 3
t4. Grangeville 11-3 8 4
t4. Nampa Christian 10-4 8 5
Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 1, Firth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 13-1 30 1
2. Prairie 8-2 19 2
3. Rimrock 13-1 18 3
4. Grace 12-3 13 3
5. Notus 10-2 6 5
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 3, Butte County 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (5) 10-1 29 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 13-2 20 2
3. Mackay 10-3 13 5
t4. Rockland 13-2 11 3
t4. Kendrick 9-2 11 4
Other receiving votes: Camas County 5, Lakeside 1
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com