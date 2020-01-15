Gronning vs. Snake River
Soda Springs’ Sadie Gronning (2) goes to the basket against Snake River’s Adia Goff (4) during a game on Dec. 11, 2019 at Snake River.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

Soda Springs was a unanimous No. 1 pick in the most recent high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.

The Cardinals (13-2) received all six first-place votes in 2A to retain their No. 1 spot in the poll.

Century (11-3) remained at No. 2 in 4A, while local foes Preston (13-4) and Blackfoot (11-5) joined the Diamondbacks at No. 4 and 5 in 4A, respectively.

Grace (12-3) came in at No. 4 in 1A DI, while Rockland (13-2) was tied for fourth in 1A DII.

Timberline (15-1), Bonneville (14-0), Sugar-Salem (13-1), Lapwai (13-1) and Carey (10-1) are the No. 1-ranked teams in 5A, 4A, 3A, 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

records through Jan. 14

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (4) 15-1 28 1

2. Mountain View (2) 12-2 26 2

3. Boise 11-4 17 3

4. Lake City 10-5 9 5

5. Meridian 10-6 7 4

Other receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 2, Post Falls 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (6) 14-0 30 1

2. Century 11-3 20 2

3. Caldwell 11-2 14 3

4. Preston 13-4 8 4

5. Blackfoot 11-5 7 5

Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 5, Kuna 3, Middleton 3

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 13-1 30 1

2. Parma 12-2 22 2

3. Timberlake 10-4 20 3

4. Teton 11-4 11 4

5. Kellogg 9-3 5 5

Other receiving votes: Filer 2

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (6) 13-2 30 1

2. Cole Valley 11-3 23 2

3. Melba 13-2 19 3

t4. Grangeville 11-3 8 4

t4. Nampa Christian 10-4 8 5

Other receiving votes: New Plymouth 1, Firth 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 13-1 30 1

2. Prairie 8-2 19 2

3. Rimrock 13-1 18 3

4. Grace 12-3 13 3

5. Notus 10-2 6 5

Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 3, Butte County 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (5) 10-1 29 1

2. Tri-Valley (1) 13-2 20 2

3. Mackay 10-3 13 5

t4. Rockland 13-2 11 3

t4. Kendrick 9-2 11 4

Other receiving votes: Camas County 5, Lakeside 1

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

