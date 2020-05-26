Soda Springs’ Todd Hunsaker and Idaho State’s Kody Graves were honored with Scholar-Athlete Awards from the National Football Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday.
“The program honors superior athletic ability, as well as excellence in the classroom and community,” the NFF said in a press release. “... The awards are determined based on the following criteria: outstanding academic achievement (40%); outstanding football ability, performance and attitude (40%); and outstanding campus leadership and excellent citizenship (20%).”
Nominations and recognition were coordinated by the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which has managed the NFF Southern Idaho Chapter since 2003.
Hunsaker was one of eight high school players recognized.
A running back and linebacker at Soda Springs, he was a two-time all-state selection.
“In addition to carrying a 3.78 grade-point average, he devoted his time to his local 4-H club, robotics club, livestock club and numerous church groups,” the press release said. “His future plans include following a path that merges the outdoors and the sciences, including working with a local fish hatchery and the forest service this summer.”
Graves, a middle linebacker, won the Italo “Babe” Caccia award, named after the former ISU football coach.
Graves was one of ISU’s senior captains and led the Bengals with 99 total tackles in 2019.
“An active member of the Pocatello community, Graves volunteered his time reading at elementary schools and helping underprivileged youth in the area,” the press release stated. “The Caldwell native is training to continue his football career at the professional level and would like to coach when his playing days are finished.”
ISU football signee Jake Piscione, from Rocky Mountain High School, was also honored.
The other high school honorees are:
Jake Beitia (Middleton High School), Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem High School), Austin Bolt (Borah High School), Chandler Jones (Oakley High School), Beau Nelson (Bishop Kelly High School) and Daniel Uranga (Homedale High School).
On the collegiate side, earning this year’s Lyle Smith Award is Boise State’s Nicholai Pitman. College of Idaho’s Josh Brown is the R.C. Owens Award.