She's helped the Soda Springs High School girls basketball program reach new heights in recent seasons, and on Tuesday, Sadie Gronning achieved an individual milestone by signing to play at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
The senior guard has a long list of accolades on her resume, including two first-team all-state selections, two first-team All-Area nods, three first-team all-conference honors and one 2A District 5 Player of the Year.
She has helped the Cardinals win back-to-back 2A state championships and achieve a 54-game winning streak, which spanned parts of three seasons — Nov. 15, 2017 to Nov. 22, 2019.
Gronning has Soda Springs in position to bring home more state hardware. The Cardinals were ranked No. 1 in the most recent statewide media poll and have won 18 games in a row. They play Bear Lake on Wednesday for the district championship.
“Sadie is a leader by example," Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "She works hard on game days which all players do, but she consistently leads lines and conditioning drill. Sadie stays pretty even in her temperament…not too high, never too low. She plays both ends of the court and is not just worried about offense. As Sadie goes, so do the Cardinals “
Gronning joins a CSI program that is 18-8 this season and advanced to the NJCAA national tournament every year from 2013 to 2016.
“Throughout the recruiting process, coach (Randy) Rogers has made a concerted effort to make me feel comfortable to entrust CSI with my next step in life," Gronning said. "The games at CSI during my visit had a great atmosphere that reminded me of the outstanding support we receive every game at home in Soda. In addition to that, CSI is close to home, allowing my parents, who have put in just as much time as I have, to enjoy the next phase of my basketball career.”
Gronning also wanted to “thank my teammates, coaches, and community for their support and encouragement over the years.”
Rogers attended Gronning's signing Tuesday at Soda Springs High and highlighted Gronning's all-around skills.
“We are very excited for Sadie to join our program. She is not just a girl who plays basketball, but a basketball player," Rogers said. "She can lead us in transition, defense, and offense. She really is a complete player. We are excited to add someone from a winning program that will bring a winning mindset to CSI.”