Six local teams are ranked in the most recent high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.

Soda Springs (11-2) leads the way in the No. 1 spot in 2A. The Cardinals entered Wednesday on an eight-game winning streak, which includes a 46-44 victory over Sugar-Salem, the unanimous No. 1 team in 3A.

Local squads filled three of five slots in 4A, led by Century (8-3) at No. 2 with one first-place vote. Preston (12-2) is No. 4 and Blackfoot (9-4) is No. 5.

Grace (11-3) is tied for No. 3 in 1A DI, and Rockland (11-2) is No. 3 in 1A DII. Snake River (5-7) and Bear Lake (10-4) received votes, but are not ranked.

Timberline (13-1), Bonneville (12-0), Sugar-Salem (11-1), Lapwai (11-1) and Carey (9-1) are the No. 1-ranked teams in 5A, 4A, 3A, 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL

records through Jan. 7

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1.Timberline (5) 13-1 32 1

2.Mountain View (1) 10-2 27 2

3.Boise (1) 10-3 23 3

4.Meridian 9-5 9 -

T-5. Lake City 8-5 5 5

T-5. Coeur d'Alene 11-3 5 4

Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Eagle 1, Post Falls 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (6) 12-0 34 2

2. Century (1) 8-3 23 1

3. Caldwell 10-2 15 -

4. Preston 12-2 13 4

5. Blackfoot 9-4 8 3

Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Kuna 3, Middleton 2

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 11-1 35 1

2. Parma 11-2 25 2

3. Timberlake 9-4 24 3

4. Teton 10-4 12 4

5. Kellogg 7-3 8 5

Other receiving votes: Snake River 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (6) 11-2 34 1

2. Cole Valley (1) 11-3 28 3

3. Melba 12-2 21 2

4. Grangeville 10-2 11 4

5. Nampa Christian 9-4 5 -

Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4, New Plymouth 2

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 11-1 34 1

2. Prairie 7-2 24 2

T-3. Rimrock (1) 12-0 18 4

T-3. Grace 11-3 18 3

5. Notus 8-2 5 -

Other receiving votes: Greenleaf 3, Liberty Charter 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (6) 9-1 34 1

2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 19 2

3. Rockland 11-2 17 3

4. Kendrick 9-2 16 4

5. Mackay 8-2 15 5

Other receiving votes: Camas County 2, Lakeside 1, Salmon River 1

VOTERS:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

