Six local teams are ranked in the most recent high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.
Soda Springs (11-2) leads the way in the No. 1 spot in 2A. The Cardinals entered Wednesday on an eight-game winning streak, which includes a 46-44 victory over Sugar-Salem, the unanimous No. 1 team in 3A.
Local squads filled three of five slots in 4A, led by Century (8-3) at No. 2 with one first-place vote. Preston (12-2) is No. 4 and Blackfoot (9-4) is No. 5.
Grace (11-3) is tied for No. 3 in 1A DI, and Rockland (11-2) is No. 3 in 1A DII. Snake River (5-7) and Bear Lake (10-4) received votes, but are not ranked.
Timberline (13-1), Bonneville (12-0), Sugar-Salem (11-1), Lapwai (11-1) and Carey (9-1) are the No. 1-ranked teams in 5A, 4A, 3A, 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL
records through Jan. 7
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1.Timberline (5) 13-1 32 1
2.Mountain View (1) 10-2 27 2
3.Boise (1) 10-3 23 3
4.Meridian 9-5 9 -
T-5. Lake City 8-5 5 5
T-5. Coeur d'Alene 11-3 5 4
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Eagle 1, Post Falls 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 12-0 34 2
2. Century (1) 8-3 23 1
3. Caldwell 10-2 15 -
4. Preston 12-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 9-4 8 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Kuna 3, Middleton 2
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Parma 11-2 25 2
3. Timberlake 9-4 24 3
4. Teton 10-4 12 4
5. Kellogg 7-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 11-2 34 1
2. Cole Valley (1) 11-3 28 3
3. Melba 12-2 21 2
4. Grangeville 10-2 11 4
5. Nampa Christian 9-4 5 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4, New Plymouth 2
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 11-1 34 1
2. Prairie 7-2 24 2
T-3. Rimrock (1) 12-0 18 4
T-3. Grace 11-3 18 3
5. Notus 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf 3, Liberty Charter 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (6) 9-1 34 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 19 2
3. Rockland 11-2 17 3
4. Kendrick 9-2 16 4
5. Mackay 8-2 15 5
Other receiving votes: Camas County 2, Lakeside 1, Salmon River 1
VOTERS:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com