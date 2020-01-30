Soda Springs cross country coach Jeff Horsley was named the National High School Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year on Tuesday by the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA).
He is the first Idaho coach to earn the national honor.
This past season, Horsley, who helped form the Soda Springs cross country program in the late 1990s, led the Cardinals to their 14th consecutive Idaho class 2A state championship in November, extending an Idaho record.
No other Idaho high school team in any sport has won more than 10 consecutive state championships, according to the Idaho High School Activities Association archives.
“Winning our 14th consecutive cross country title this year was pretty amazing, not because we won for the 14th year in a row, but because we have established a level of consistency in our program,” Horsley said. “Early on, it might have been about a streak, but really it is about helping kids to be the best they can be, to maximize their potential, and help them achieve things they never thought possible. I have been lucky enough to be a part of this great run with amazing coaches, incredible kids, and a supportive community and parents."
The most recent title was the 11th time that the Soda Springs girls have won the state championship without an individual champ. This year’s squad placed five girls in the top 24, led by Brynlee Simmons in fourth place.
Horsley’s 2013 team became the first-ever Idaho team to win the girls state championship with a perfect team score of 15 points. Over the last 14 seasons, Horsley has been named Idaho’s 2A Coach of the Year every year. He’s also won the Boys Coach of the Year Award eight times.
In 2016, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) named Horsley as its National Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. He’s also been the USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Idaho Girls Coach of the Year three times.
“We are extremely pleased to honor Coach Horsley,” said Eric Hess, executive director of the NHSCA. “He has established the girls cross country program as the best in Idaho. He exhibits a strong dedication to supporting and developing his high school student-athletes in the classroom and outside of it.”
Throughout the next few months, the NHSCA will be announcing the 2019-2020 Coach of the Year honorees in 20 boys’ and girls’ sports. This marks the 21st consecutive year the NHSCA has honored achievers within the high school athletic community nationwide.
Each of the honorees will receive a plaque. In addition, the coach of the year honoree will be displayed in the National High School Digital Sports Hall of Fame that is currently under development.