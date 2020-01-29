Soda Springs held on to the top spot in the most recent edition of the 2A girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.
The Cardinals received all eight first-place votes in a unanimous showing to lead local teams.
Century remained second behind undefeated Bonneville in 4A, with Blackfoot fourth.
Grace and Rockland were fourth in 1A DI and 1A DII, respectively, while 3A Snake River, 2A Bear Lake and 1A DII Sho-Ban each received one vote, not enough to place in the top five.
All six first-place teams — Mountain View in 5A, Bonneville in 4A, Sugar-Salem in 3A, Soda Springs in 2A, Lapwai in 1A DI and Carey in 1A DII — were unanimous.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 17-2 40 1
2. Timberline 18-2 32 2
3. Lake City 14-5 17 4
4. Boise 13-6 15 3
5. Meridian 14-6 13 5
Other receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 3
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 20-0 40 1
2. Century 15-3 32 2
3. Middleton 12-5 20 T-3
4. Blackfoot 14-6 18 T-3
5. Caldwell 14-3 7 T-3
Other receiving votes: Jerome 2, Twin Falls 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 17-1 40 1
2. Parma 16-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 12-4 26 3
4. Teton 14-5 16 4
5. Kellogg 12-5 6 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 17-2 40 1
2. Melba 17-2 32 3
3. Grangeville 14-4 19 T-4
4. Cole Valley 15-4 18 2
5. Nampa Christian 12-6 10 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 1
Class 1A Divison I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 17-1 40 1
2. Prairie 13-3 29 2
3. Rimrock 18-1 22 3
4. Grace 16-3 19 4
T-5. Butte County 14-6 4 -
T-5. Genesee 10-8 4 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 1, Liberty Charter 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (8) 14-1 40 1
2. Tri-Valley 16-2 25 2
3. Kendrick 14-3 23 3
4. Rockland 16-2 20 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 14-3 8 T-5
Other receiving votes: Lakeside 3, Sho-Ban 1