NAMPA — Mostly, they’ll remember the run. Soda Springs and its supporters drove some 300 miles here to the Boise area to watch their team gun for a state championship, and in Saturday’s title game, the Cardinals ripped off the kind of scoring binge you can win crowns with.

In the third frame, the Cardinals erased a double-digit lead with a 17-1 run, a blitzkrieg that took a torch to the Idaho Center, a ferocious scoring spree that prompted Melba coach Dave Lenz to spike his bottle of water into the ground. The place was coming unglued. The Cardinals were peeling the roof off themselves.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

