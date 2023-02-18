NAMPA — Mostly, they’ll remember the run. Soda Springs and its supporters drove some 300 miles here to the Boise area to watch their team gun for a state championship, and in Saturday’s title game, the Cardinals ripped off the kind of scoring binge you can win crowns with.
In the third frame, the Cardinals erased a double-digit lead with a 17-1 run, a blitzkrieg that took a torch to the Idaho Center, a ferocious scoring spree that prompted Melba coach Dave Lenz to spike his bottle of water into the ground. The place was coming unglued. The Cardinals were peeling the roof off themselves.
“It was just ‘get after it’ defensively to be more vocal, be more active,” Soda Springs coach Josh Zentner said. “And that's what we did. Then with that, then comes pushing the ball and getting layups and getting back into defense, and that's what we did — and that was the span there that we hit some threes, which we didn't hit (earlier).”
The memory of the run will only sting so badly for Soda Springs because the Cardinals couldn’t parlay it into a state title, only a glimmer of hope in a 55-46 loss to Melba.
If nothing else, it amounted to a valiant effort from the Cardinals, who got 16 points from Taylor Billman and 13 from Jinettie Garbett, the tips of the Soda Springs spear. Even guard Abby Goodin, who tallied nine points, posted seven in the third. So many of the numbers, the themes, the personnel would indicate Soda Spring’s prime position to capture a title.
It never materialized for several reasons. The main one: Missed chances on offense. The Cardinals lost 17 turnovers in the loss, including three in the fourth stanza. That might not sound like many. But they add up in crunch time of a narrow state title game.
Adding to Soda Springs’ fourth-quarter issues: Things began slipping away almost right away. The Mustangs opened the quarter with five straight points, on a triple from Hallie Arnold and two free throws from Brooklyn Dayley. Then Soda forward Zipaya Somsen fouled out. Then the Mustangs seized a seven-point lead — and the fourth wasn’t yet three minutes old.
“I think what changed was fouls,” Zentner said. “They got to 1-and-1, and they were shooting free throws most of the fourth quarter. That hurt us. I think that’s what hurt us.”
Even so, the Cardinals gave themselves chances. Garbett trimmed Melba’s lead to five with a layup, and later, Alexa Moldenhauer scored with four minutes left. Soda Springs found some rhythm on offense. The problem for the Cardinals was that they sandwiched those baskets around buckets from Melba. That’s no way to make up ground in the state championship game.
The fouls haunted Soda Springs. Melba shot 37 free throws. Soda Springs shot 21. The Mustangs’ leading scorer was forward Kendal Clark, who posted 18 points — 12 of which came at the stripe. Some of those came because the Cardinals had to foul and stop the clock toward the end of the game, but still, Soda couldn’t stop fouling long enough to pry open a window back into the game.
“I think (we were) missing some shots and then going for the ball some,” Zentner said. “I was like, hey, let’s not foul, but they were reaching in and fouling.”
That leaves Zentner and the Cardinals to pick up the pieces from this season, this magical run that fell one game short. Soda Springs went 22-5 in Zentner’s first season. For some six weeks, from early January to mid-February, the Cardinals lost just once, becoming a juggernaut in Class 2A, dispatching opponents in the regular season and the state tournament, where they opened with a 67-27 blowout win over Ambrose, then a 37-25 win over Cole Valley, the defending champions.
It’s hardly a bad first season for Zentner, who was previously the head coach at Logan (Utah). He’s a Soda Springs native. He acquitted himself well in his first season. There are worse ways to enter your second.
“This group of girls is amazing — all of them,” Zentner said. “They're a great group of girls. Forget about the basketball. Just the group of girls off the court, they're awesome. So I'm gonna miss that. And our seniors — our seniors were great. Six seniors, and we'll miss them huge.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
